Jonathan Ned, a 2020 junior college transfer, committed to the Georgia men’s basketball program on Monday morning.
Ned is a sophomore forward and currently attends Eastern Florida State college. In the 2018 season, he played 36 games, averaging 9.8 points per game with a 44.7% field goal percentage.
Ned posted a Tweet announcing his commitment on Monday morning just before 11 a.m.
COMMITTED!!! 🐶🐶 #GODAWGS pic.twitter.com/AMyswL8ubJ— Jonathan Ned (@kingned_) October 7, 2019
The California native is from Brentwood, where he attended Heritage High School. Ned stands at 6 feet, 9 inches and is 205 pounds.
Mikal Starks will be joining Georgia men’s basketball alongside Ned. The two are teammates at Eastern Florida. Also a 2020 guard, Starks announced his commitment to Georgia via Twitter a few hours after Ned.
I can do all things through Him who gives me strength. #CommittedToTheG 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/4w4UIPQ8b5— mj (@MikalJ_) October 7, 2019
Starks played in 22 games during the 2018 season and attained a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent and a total of 112 points.
He is from Miami, where he attended Palmetto High School before attending Eastern Florida. Starks is a 6-footer and weighs 185 pounds.
