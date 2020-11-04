Jenny Bae, a junior from Suwanee, Georgia, has further continued her trend of success on the golf course in the first two tournaments of the fall 2020 season.
With an 11th place finish in the Blessing Collegiate Invitational and a career-best third place finish in The Ally, Bae is now ranked fifth in the collegiate individual rankings.
Women’s golf head coach Josh Brewer said Bae has figured out her routine and is comfortable in her everyday life at school. He attributes her serenity on and off the course to much of her success at Georgia.
“She’s comfortable at being a student athlete,” Brewer said.
Bae graduated high school one semester early after she was given the opportunity to play golf for Georgia in spring 2019. She was ready to leave the high school environment and begin a new stage of her life.
Though she was a mid-year enrollee in January 2019, she was still given a spot in the lineup for all of Georgia’s spring tournaments.
Of the 20 rounds she played in the 2018-19 season, 17 of them counted to Georgia’s total score. In the same season, Bae also finished eighth and ninth individually in two separate tournaments and was added to the SEC All-Freshman team.
Her sophomore season, Bae won the Georgia State Golf Association Match Play Championship. She competed in all but one event, and her consistently low scores contributed to another strong season.
Brewer recognizes that most of her growth over the past few years has been off the course. He said it shocked her to leave high school early, but the communication between him and Bae has developed, and she has figured out when she needs to practice.
On the course, one of Bae’s biggest improvements during her time at Georgia has been her yardage. She is able to hit the ball much further than she could in high school. She has also learned new short game shots and focuses much of her time to tweaking her putting.
Ultimately, Bae hopes to play professional golf after college.
Brewer said that the final step for Bae to achieve a professional career is putting time into “those last 20 yards of golf.” He feels as if the results of the work she has already put in are showing.
Jo Hua Hung, teammate and roommate of Bae, said that their relationship is sisterly. They began their education and golf career at Georgia at the same time and have been inseparable ever since.
Hung describes Bae as a committed and supportive teammate. She has the interest of the team at heart.
“One time [during a tournament], I was having trouble with my putting and she helped me up. She set up a drill for me and told me what I should do to make my putting better for the next round,” Hung said.
Bae has maintained a high ranking through success in tournaments outside of the team as well. She hopes to perfect each tournament she plays in.
“Instead of playing a lot of tournaments and having a lower ranking... I can play a couple tournaments that are satisfying, and I can show the public that I continue to improve,” Bae said.
Bae said she’s looking forward to the last tournament of the fall season this weekend, the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate, to achieve a high ranking before the break.
