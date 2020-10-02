Hoover High School’s final game of the 2017 regular season was set to kick off at 7 p.m on Nov. 3. The Buccaneers were 7-2 and coming off the previous week’s 7-point loss to region rival Thompson of Alabaster, Alabama. IMG Academy — with a roster filled with four- and five-star recruits — was coming to Hoover Met Stadium.
George Pickens was unusually out of sorts. IMG was the nation’s No. 1 team, and Pickens, then a junior and in his first season as a starter, was feeling apprehensive.
“He was nervous, and I would never think of George as being nervous,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said.
Pickens wasn’t fearful of the talent IMG possessed — he had Division I offers as well and had committed to Auburn on July 21, 2017. His popularity among the recruiting landscape was growing, and he owned a prominent role in Hoover’s offense. But it was time to prove to himself that he belonged on a field full of Division I talent.
Pickens didn’t have an impressive start and neither did Hoover. After failing to score during the fourth quarter against Thompson, the Buccaneers extended their scoring drought through the first half against IMG, and they walked into the locker room down 23-0.
It was then that Jason Kervin, Hoover’s offensive coordinator at the time, challenged Pickens — a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver — to play as the talented and dominant receiver he had been so often throughout the season. Pickens responded and finished with seven receptions, 87 yards and one touchdown as Hoover outscored IMG 21-9 in the second half.
“He just put us on his back,” Kervin said. “That was really the moment when even George knew how good he was. Before then, [he had] a lot of potential and he was making a lot of good plays. But when that night ended — when IMG couldn’t do anything with him his junior year — it took him to a whole nother level.”
A special talent from the start
Kervin didn’t know much about Pickens when he first entered high school. Hoover’s 2015 season was Kervin’s first as offensive coordinator, so adjusting to his new role and its list of responsibilities was enough to keep him busy. By season's end, coaches on Hoover’s freshman team had seen enough of Pickens to know his skill set would translate to the varsity level.
“We had heard of George,” Kervin said. “We had [assistant coach Jeff] Haley who had been at Hoover for years, and he was helping the freshman team. He said that he was the best freshman receiver to come through there.”
Reluctant to share Haley’s sentiment until he saw it himself, Kervin placed Pickens on Hoover’s scout team offense as a sophomore. Throughout the 2016 season, only three of the Buccaneers’ 14 opponents scored 10 or more points against them. Hoover’s first-team defense was stout, but Pickens routinely had his way.
“We probably had arguably the best defense or one of the best defenses that we've ever had here at Hoover. They were solid,” Kervin said. “[George] would just run scout team and, I mean, he really would clown on the starters. That’s the only way to put it. … You realized on a daily basis that he was special.”
Chris Humes — Pickens’ older brother — is someone Niblett said contributed to Pickens being ahead of other players his age. Humes spent five years as a defensive back at Arkansas State, had a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders and later played with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.
Together, Humes and Pickens would train by running through traditional footwork drills. It wasn’t uncommon for Humes to help Pickens find an answer to anything he may have. Because Humes was a defensive back and Pickens a receiver, they’d fuel intrinsic brotherly competitiveness by going head to head.
“George had a head start on everybody just because he was [learning] at a young age from someone who had already been at the highest level,” Niblett said.
Tailored toward Pickens
Hoover’s offense wasn’t as balanced in 2018 as it had been during its Class 7A state championship season in 2017. At times, Hoover’s offense either unintentionally strayed away from Pickens or didn’t involve him as much as it should have.
Kervin sensed that the offense might be more complicated than it needed to be, so he had an idea.
“I put a picture of him that we found on the internet from warmups with his arms open kind of wide … and I put, ‘Just throw the ball here,’ and added an arrow pointing to him,” Kervin said. “Sometimes it really is that simple.”
With an offense centered around Pickens, the Buccaneers averaged 32.2 points per game throughout the regular season and state playoffs. Pickens finished his senior season with 69 receptions, 1,368 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.
Kervin said the only issue he and Hoover’s coaching staff ran into during Pickens’ senior year was keeping him busy during practice. It was only a matter of time until he was taking reps on Hoover’s scout team again. But not at receiver — that would’ve been too easy — it was time to challenge the defense under center at quarterback.
“He’d run around there and make plays,” Kervin said. “That made the defense turn their energy up a bit. He just kind of has that ability.”
Still committed to Auburn, Pickens finished his high school career by joining current Auburn quarterback Bo Nix in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Niblett was Alabama’s head coach, and like at Hoover, the offense went through Pickens.
Nix and Pickens connected three times during the opening drive, with Pickens finishing with nine receptions, two touchdowns and the game’s record for receiving yards with 155.
But the Nix to Pickens connection at Auburn wasn’t to be. After a commitment to the Tigers that lasted nearly 19 months, Pickens flipped to Georgia on National Signing Day.
Portraying Pickens
Miles Holcomb joined Hoover’s coaching staff as a quarterbacks coach in the spring of 2018, and by then, Pickens was already a highly-touted receiver. He knew of Pickens, but only regarding his on-field ability. Doubling as a football coach and mathematics teacher at Hoover, Holcomb regularly saw how Pickens socialized with players and students.
Pickens was noticeably personable. Holcomb said he’d carry a conversation with anyone.
“It wouldn’t matter if it was a 6 or 7-year-old kid,” Holcomb said. “If they wanted to have a conversation with him, he would take time out of his day to have a conversation.”
There’s also a more comedic and laid back side of Pickens, and he’ll take advantage of any moment to reveal it.
“We were working out one day and his personal strength coach told him like, ‘Hey, you have to set up 10 pull-ups right here.’ And he goes, ‘Hold on a second,’” Kervin said. “He reached down into his sweatpants, pulled out a cheese curl, put in his mouth and looked back over at the coach and he goes, ‘Now I'm ready.’”
But Pickens is also described by his former coaches as an extreme competitor. After missing the first half against Georgia Tech last season, he was ejected during the third quarter because of thrown punches directed at cornerback Tre Swilling. He crossed the line, resulting in an immediate ejection, and it was something that Niblett, Kervin and Holcomb hadn’t seen of him before.
“The fight was totally out of character for George,” Kervin said. “It was shocking to me. It was disappointing to me. We talked about it, and I’m sure that everybody that knows and loves him talked to him about it, but that’s not him.”
Pickens missed the first half of the SEC championship against LSU because of the scuffle. But he followed with the best performance of his young career against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, catching 12 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown. He was named the Sugar Bowl’s Most Outstanding Player. The blip is now seemingly in the past.
After leading the Bulldogs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2019, all indications are that Pickens will be Georgia’s No. 1 receiver moving forward.
“There’s nothing that he would do on that football field that would surprise or shock me,” Kervin said. “I’ve seen it all.”
