Graduate transfer guard Justin Kier was a combined 2-for-14 from the field and 0-for-8 from behind the arc in Georgia’s two losses to Tennessee and Alabama over the past week. As one of Georgia’s top shooters, a key scoring threat and an elite defensive guard, Kier’s role with the Bulldogs is invaluable.
Despite Kier’s recent struggles offensively, there was no lack of confidence from head coach Tom Crean. He said in a pregame virtual press conference that Kier needed to get back into attack mode against No. 20 Missouri.
“I've never been around a guy that scores points — in all the years of coaching — that really, really scores when they come in focused on scoring,” Crean said on Monday. “They score when they come in focused on locking up a matchup or a defense as a team, rebounding, setting screens, setting people up, you know, whatever it is. And that's the thing [with Kier]. … He just needs to relax and let the game come to him because his coach believes in him 100%.”
Right out of the gate against the Tigers, the Grottoes, Virginia, native did just that. He scored 10 of Georgia’s 20 points in the first eight and a half minutes.
Kier said in a postgame virtual press conference that he was hesitant when attacking the lane in previous games and needed to find his rhythm again. He wanted to make sure his matchup and other teams know that they have to guard him behind the 3-point line, but they also have to pay attention to his ability off the dribble.
“So, I just try to be aggressive and that's, you know, what the outcome was,” Kier said. “The first 10 minutes was just they gave me some lanes that I liked and I just continued to go with it.”
Kier quieted after his surging start to the contest, much like the rest of Georgia’s offense as Missouri clawed its way back into the game and took a four-point lead going into halftime. The Tigers’ lead grew to as many as 13 points shortly after the start of the second half and the Bulldogs were left looking for a counter punch.
Crean went with a small lineup of Sahvir Wheeler (5-foot-10), K.D. Johnson (6-foot-1), Jaxon Etter (6-foot-4), Kier (6-foot-4) and Andrew Garcia (6-foot-6). Kier said despite the lack of size, it was a great defensive group and also posed mismatches on the offensive end too.
The Bulldogs took advantage and Kier finally saw a 3-pointer knock down with just under 10 minutes to go as they cut Missouri’s lead to two points. Kier wasn’t done as he hit another 3-pointer two minutes later to give Georgia a five-point lead.
The Bulldogs saw the game out in the final seven minutes behind intense defense from Kier and company as well as lights out shooting from the free-throw line. He finished the game with a team-high 16 points and only missed one of his seven shots to go along with five rebounds and one assist in his 35 minutes.
“Justin was extremely locked in,” Crean said in a postgame virtual press conference. “And I would say with P.J. [Horne] and Justin we've put a little extra focus on them the last few days, at least I have, and it's basically reminders, reminding them what they're capable of.”
Kier didn’t change his practice or pregame routines and recognized his offensive rut was more about mentality than ability. He recaptured his groove on Tuesday, and did it with Crean’s full belief in him.
“It's the best feeling in the world when a coach believes in you and has all-time high confidence in you as well,” Kier said. “It's a slump that I try not to get myself down on and worry about too much. ... I try to stay consistent with what I do, and I know things are gonna work out.”