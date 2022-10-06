Six hundred and sixty-four miles is the distance from Wadsworth, Ohio, to Athens, Georgia, where senior outside hitter Kacie Evans moved to play volleyball for the University of Georgia.
Evans is in her fourth season with the Bulldogs where she is one of the most experienced members of the team.
“She’s one of those people who’s an incredible player, she’s an incredible person so that combination is always going to make someone special,” head coach Tom Black said. “As a player, she’s someone who can perform all the skills, she doesn’t really have a weakness. She’s a super passionate competitor and a really giving teammate.”
After being named SEC Freshman of the Year and named to both the All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman teams, Evans made her name known early at Georgia.
Evans’ favorite memory at Georgia came from her freshman season in 2019, she said, when she scored the game winning point against Kentucky on the road in a closely-fought five set match.
“For us to go to Kentucky and beat them in five [sets], obviously they had the home court advantage, but showing up to fight when we needed it, shows the inner battle in yourself and how much you really want to compete against a really good opponent,” Evans said. “Personally, when I got that final kill on that point, it was wild.”
In her sophomore year, Evans recorded the second-most kills of the team and in her junior season, she led the team in kills.
This season, Evans leads the team in kills, averaging 4.09 kills per set with a .246 hitting percentage.
During last month’s Bulldog Classic the senior achieved a goal she set for herself freshman year and earned her 1,000th career kill. Evans is only the 19th player in UGA history to achieve this milestone.
However, Evans continues to set goals for herself moving forward.
“Individually, I want to make sure I’m staying composed as a leader and I want to be there for my teammates, be the presence on the court that I know I am,” Evans said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of expectations on my end of furthering more based on the competitor I am, showing up 100 percent, to every game, practice, just being the best version of myself.”
The endgame according to Black is simple.
“I want to get her to All-SEC. She’s capable of that so that’s definitely something I want to see her achieve for sure,” Black said.
In addition, Evans has high aspirations for the team’s success for the remainder of the season.
“As a team, be number one, win the conference and be in the tournament, said and done. With this season being the real first season without COVID, it feels real and I think we have a good chance of competing with everyone in the country,” Evans said.
Although Evans has been a standout for the Bulldogs since she was a freshman, her game has evolved throughout her time at Georgia in more ways than one.
“I think her game has just refined, she’s made big strides to be able to hit not just in good situations but in situations that aren’t as good. She’s one of the best passing outsides in the league; she just keeps refining her skills,” Black said.
The 5-foot-11 outside plays six rotations, as an outsider hitter as well as a defensive specialist. Not only is Evans a force offensively but defensively she puts up numbers as well.
Evans currently has the second-most digs for the Bulldogs and averages 0.69 blocks per set. Evans not only leads in stats but is a leader to her teammates as well on the court.
“She’s getting better and better at giving energy to her teammates while still being able to focus on her game which is a huge part of leadership, not getting distracted by what’s surrounding you,” Black said.
The energy Evans exudes both for herself and her teammates on the court is undeniable.
“It is an insane feeling. The fire that she brings, the fire that she gives me I can feed off of,” said sophomore libero Bailey Cox. “When she gets a kill, I just want to scream and shout and slap the floor. It feels really good.”