Kario Oquendo got the crowd on its feet multiple times in the upset win against Memphis on Wednesday night. The sophomore scored a season-high 24 points with four rebounds and a block.
“It was a different feel today,” Oquendo said. “I just went out there and wanted to play hard, and wanted to show people that I'm a really good player.”
With Aaron Cook out with an illness, Oquendo stepped up and played his best game in a Georgia uniform so far. He shot 9 of 13 and 2 of 6 from behind the arc, he also managed two steals including one late that led to an easy dunk to pull away from Memphis with less than two minutes to go.
“[Oquendo is] truly just scratching the surface, truly, and for him to play that way tonight was impressive,” head coach Tom Crean said.
With nine minutes left in the first half, Oquendo stole the ball and finished the breakaway with an authoritative dunk that got the crowd roaring and put the Bulldogs ahead by five points. The very next Bulldogs possession Oquendo had another breakaway and went for the layup to put Georgia up seven points for the Bulldogs’ largest lead of the night.
Less than a minute later, Oquendo was making plays on the defensive side of the ball as well. As Memphis’ Landers Nolley II went up and reared back for the dunk, Oquendo came in from behind and swatted the ball out of bounds.
Oquendo has a knack for making spectacular plays, showing that this season by making SportsCenter’s top 10 plays twice last month with an uncontested windmill dunk on Nov. 16 against South Carolina State and with a posterizing dunk over Northwestern's 6-foot-9 Robbie Beran on Nov. 23.
Oquendo continued to be a problem for the Tigers in the second half as he made a contested layup underneath the basket before being fouled by Emoni Bates to go to the free-throw line. Oquendo would complete the 3-point play before getting a more conventional three points on the next possession by drilling a 3-point shot to put the Bulldogs up by one after playing the first two minutes of the second half.
With 3:38 left in the game and Georgia down three, Oquendo came up again as he got the ball on the breakaway, ducking under an oncoming Memphis defender before laying it up to get the Bulldogs within one as the crowd erupted.
Oquendo put an exclamation point on his game with a steal of Bates and another authoritative dunk to put the Bulldogs up three, 80-77, with 1:45 left in the game. The Bulldogs would hold on to that lead for the remainder of the game and finish off the upset.
“I feel like we can play against anybody, definitely, we came out tonight and wanted to show people that,” Oquendo said. “I feel like it's just learning how to win, you have to learn how to lose before you learn how to win.”