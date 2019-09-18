Just like she finished last season, Georgia’s junior All-American Katarina Jokic opens up the 2019-2020 season as the No. 1 player in the Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s rankings.

Jokic is one of five Bulldogs in the ITA singles preseason 120 rankings. Two Georgia doubles teams landed in the top 25 rankings.

Along with Jokic, senior Marta Gonzalez, junior Vivian Wolff, sophomore Meg Kowalski and senior Elena Christofi opened with rankings at Nos. 13, 37, 69 and 113, respectively. The Wolff and Christofi doubles tandem opens the year ranked No. 19 and the Jokic and Lea Ma duo opens at No. 22.

Jokic and Ma went a perfect 3-0 in singles this past weekend in the first event of the fall season, the Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan. They posted a 2-0 mark in doubles.

Jokic, the 2019 ITA National Player of the Year, captured one collegiate grand slam title last year and capped her season by reaching the NCAA Championships finals, tallying a 26-6 record and year-end No. 1 ranking.

Georgia posted a 28-2 mark last year including a 13-0 conference record to win the SEC title. The Bulldogs claimed the National Team Indoor Championships and were finalists at the NCAA Championships, finishing runner-up to Stanford.

The Bulldogs continue fall tournament action later this month. Jokic will be part of a 32-player field at the fifth annual Oracle ITA Masters Sept. 26-29 in Malibu, California.

The rest of the team will head to Fort Worth, Texas for a round-robin event at Texas Christian University from Sept. 27-29.