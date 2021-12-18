With the 40th overall pick in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft, expansion side San Diego Wave FC selected former Georgia defender Kayla Bruster with the team’s fifth pick in the draft.
Bruster is the third Georgia player drafted into the NWSL after goalkeeper Ashley Baker was selected by then-Sky Blue FC in 2013 and goalkeeper Michelle Betos was drafted by then-Seattle Reign FC in the 2013 NWSL Supplemental Draft.
Bruster ended her senior season playing in all 19 games for the Bulldogs and finished third on the team in minutes played with 1,686. Goalkeeper Emory Wegener led the team with 1,735 minutes played.
The San Diego Wave will play its first season in the NWSL in 2022. The Wave’s roster currently includes 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions forward Alex Morgan and center back Abby Dahlkemper. San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan won the 2020 Olympic gold medal with Canada in August.