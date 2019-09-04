Georgia soccer seniors Keely Cartrett and Daria Stan work every day to achieve a perfect balancing act in more ways than one.
Not only do they balance attending school and playing a sport, but head coach Billy Lesesne said that the duo make the perfect pair, balancing each other’s personalities on and off the field.
“We like [Daria] being able to give the team some calmness when she’s on the field,” Lesesne said. “She certainly brings a sense of calm to the team. Keely, on the other hand, brings the energy. She’s a high energy person.”
Lesesne said Stan is a highly technical player that is “very comfortable on the ball” and a good decision maker. He explained that Cartrett contrasts Stan’s cool, calm and collected approach with high energy. He said that she is high-spirited, very positive and brings those attributes out of the rest of her teammates on the field.
“They both bring different dynamics,” Lesesne said. “Daria can calm them down with her skill, and Keely does a good job of getting them up at the right times as well.”
Cartrett said that she completely agreed with Lesesne’s analysis of the duo, and she said that the dynamic of calmness mixed with energy benefits the team.
“On other teams that I’ve had, the senior class has either been all one way or all not one way,” Cartrett said. “I feel like our team has it good. We balance each other off well.”
For Cartrett and Stan, a strong relationship and leadership on the field began with a friendship off the field. Stan recalled that she and Cartrett became fast friends as soon as Cartrett transferred from Alabama for the 2017 season. Cartrett played her freshman year at Alabama before making the decision to transfer to Georgia for the last three years of her collegiate career.
“I think we work well on the field just because we have an energy that kind of works off each other,” Stan said. “Off the field, I mean, we’re best friends. Anybody would tell you we do crazy stuff together, so I think we work well on and off.”
The two seniors performed a second balancing act this summer. Both Cartrett and Stan were finishing internships as the team began preseason workouts. Once they completed their summer work, they jumped back in, having to make up for training time that they lost.
Cartrett played and interned with the Charlotte Eagles, a Women's Premier Soccer League team in Charlotte, North Carolina. Stan interned with a risk management firm in the Cumberland area of Atlanta. She said that she got experience in marketing and got to do “a little bit of everything.”
“It was probably the best thing I’ve ever done, just because it helped me leeway into season so much better,” Cartrett said. “It was hard, just switching from getting so acclimated to that team and then all the sudden switching to this team, but I think for the most part it’s been really good, and I would definitely do it again.”
Lesesne said that the dedication of the two seniors means a lot to him and the team. Cartrett and Stan both came directly back to Athens in July following their internships and picked up with the team. Lesesne said that he was impressed to see the two improve on their personal soccer skills while they gained career experience and still be able to jump straight back in with the Georgia soccer team when they got back.
“They made the dedicated effort to work hard on their own individual game, but also to come back when the team was here in July and work with them when the coaches weren’t allowed to work with them,” Lesesne said.
