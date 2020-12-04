Although Georgia football’s hopes to compete for an SEC championship and College Football Playoff berth have likely fallen short, the Bulldogs have turned a corner nearing the end of the season.
Led by quarterback JT Daniels, Georgia’s most recent wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina involved impressive offensive attacks, which the Bulldogs have been looking for all season.
The 2020 season has featured unprecedented twists and turns. As college football enters December, teams around the country are stumbling toward the finish line as players continue to opt-out due to COVID-19 or choose to no longer participate.
Georgia has not experienced a player opting out since early September with Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman, who was poised to start this season.
“Guys have their different reasons for opting out. Here, we’re just trying to finish out the year strong,” said tight end Tre’ McKitty during Monday’s virtual press conference. “We’re not really in control of our destiny as to where or who we’ll play. As a team we’re keeping our heads down, working hard and controlling what we can control to finish the season strong.”
Georgia will host unranked and winless Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Vanderbilt interim head coach Todd Fitch said the team is “currently above the mark” of the required 53-man roster but additional absences could plummet Vanderbilt’s already depleted roster. The Commodores already lead the SEC in player opt-outs with at least 10.
Vanderbilt could play with less than 53 players, as Mississippi State did against Georgia on Nov. 22., but it has lost 12 straight SEC games and Georgia poses a strong hurdle to flip that script.
“It makes it tougher but provides some focus,” Fitch said during his Tuesday virtual press conference. “It will be a challenge to be on the road and play a quality opponent like Georgia.”
Georgia has had its own difficulties with players not being available, although mostly due to injuries. One notable absence has been defensive back Richard LeCounte who suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident after Georgia’s win at Kentucky on Oct. 31.
LeCounte could’ve opted-out of the season given his long timeline until returning and draft status. Even LeCounte didn’t remove himself, although it has become a frequent occurrence around college football.
On Nov. 17, LeCounte stated on Twitter that he intends to finish the season alongside his teammates whether he takes the field again or not.
Two Things I want to address: 1. No I am not opting out the season , I will finish my career as a bulldog on that field with my brothers ! 2. That Hunger inside of me Only Grown Bigger 💙— Richard LeCounte III (@LilEasy_35) November 18, 2020
While questions mount regarding Vanderbilt’s roster as it heads to Athens, Georgia remains focused on finishing strong at home on Saturday. Smart explained that amid the uncontrollable challenges of 2020, Georgia’s organization and athletes have handled the unknowns and supported one another along the way.
“I’m really pleased with how hard these guys have worked and continue to work and the attitude they have when they come in each day," Smart said. "Because it’s not like that everywhere when you talk to people."
Commented