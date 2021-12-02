Keidane McAlpine addressed the media as Georgia soccer’s newest head coach on Wednesday, speaking on why he joined the Bulldogs and goals for the team.
Coming from Southern California, McAlpine brings an impressive resume with him to Athens. He is the reigning Pac-12 Coach of the Year and won a national championship with USC in 2016. McAlpine’s all time record is 182-89-37 and has also coached at Birmingham-Southern and Washington State.
When McAlpine joined USC in 2013, he inherited a team that didn’t post a winning record for three seasons in a row. The situation is different for McAlpine and the Bulldogs, who enjoyed a successful 2021 season for the program’s standards. The Bulldogs led the nation in scoring for large stretches of the season and went 11-5-3 before crashing out of the first round of the SEC tournament after losing in a penalty shootout against LSU.
McAlpine is inheriting former Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesense’s set of players, including the class of 2022 recruiting class that was announced on Nov. 10. For McAlpine, it is crucial for him to familiarize himself with the team and to get the two parties on the same page. However, he also has specific goals for the team in the future.
“There are quite a few players that could come back that were part of a fairly successful season,” McAlpine said. “ Based on the style that I would like to play, I'd like to play a little bit at a faster tempo than the team currently plays and that’s something they’re going to have to get used to.
Now at the helm for the Bulldogs, the Alabama native is realizing his dream of coaching a Southeastern Conference team. His father, brother and other family live in Georgia, which only reinforced his decision to make the move back to the Southeast from the West Coast.
McAlpine revealed there will be an entirely new coaching staff to replace the previous coaching staff. He’s hoping his current staff will “finish well” at USC and will join him in Athens in the near future.
“There's an opportunity for excellence at the University of Georgia and I think this is an opportunity where my ambitions match, the ambitions of the university match and hopefully we will see the the ambitions of the the young women that come into the program grow and realize that this is a viable option for them to be successful at the highest level,” McAlpine said.