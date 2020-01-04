Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class keeps getting better.
Five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo publicly announced that he signed with Georgia in the early signing period. He made the announcement during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Just two days earlier, tight end Darnell Washington publicly chose Georgia during halftime at the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.
Ringo and Washington join a class that already includes fellow five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman. Five-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones is committed to Georgia but could be a candidate to flip his commitment.
Ringo is the No. 1 cornerback in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. He had three interceptions in his senior season, according to MaxPreps.
At a minimum, Georgia will also have cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Tyrique Stevenson on the roster next season. Redshirt sophomore Eric Stokes and junior DJ Daniel are eligible to declare for the NFL draft.
