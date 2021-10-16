With Kentucky trying to upset Georgia to remain unbeaten, here are some new faces to know ahead of the matchup:
J.J. Weaver, outside linebacker, #13
Weaver, a sophomore, has made an impact on Kentucky’s successful defense this season. In 2020, he made the All-SEC Freshman team as a redshirt freshman despite tearing his ACL late in the season and missing the Wildcats’ last two games. He totaled 33 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss, through the nine games that he participated in. Weaver quickly recovered, and has participated in every game so far in the 2021 season. He has already racked up a team-best four sacks and 17 tackles, which ranks ninth on the team behind veteran linebackers.
Carrington Valentine, cornerback, #14
Valentine is listed as Kentucky’s first string cornerback as only a sophomore in the 2021 season. Last year, he put up nine tackles after seeing action in 10 games and starting in one. The defensive back has seen much more playing time already this season, with 36 total tackles and one sack through Kentucky’s first six games. He had a career-best 11 tackles against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and seven in the Wildcats’ most recent game against LSU.
Justin Rogers, defensive lineman, #52
Rogers is a former five-star recruit and was ranked the No. 15 player in the country and No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2020 recruiting class. In his freshman season in 2020, he saw action in seven games and recorded nine tackles. In Week 6 against LSU, Rogers made his first career start and recorded one tackle. This season, he has had a tackle in three games, totaling five.
Jacquez Jones, inside linebacker, #10
Jones, a senior transfer, joined Kentucky after three seasons with Ole Miss. As a Rebel, he started in 19 games and participated in 33, totaling 182 tackles. In 2021, the new Wildcat has participated in all six games and has already racked up 39 tackles and one interception against Missouri on Sept. 11. In Kentucky’s most recent game, he tied his season best of nine tackles in a single game.
Wan’Dale Robinson, wide receiver, #1
Despite being a junior, Robinson is playing his first season with the Wildcats in 2021. After the 2020 season, he entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Nebraska and chose Kentucky over Alabama, Ohio State and Purdue. Robinson leads the team in receiving yards with 527 yards over 37 receptions, participating in all six games so far. He has contributed four receiving touchdowns, including one in games against SEC rivals Florida and LSU. In 2020, he led the Huskers in receiving yards with 461 despite only playing eight games.