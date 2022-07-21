Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension with the University of Georgia Athletic Association through the 2031 season.
Under the new agreement, Coach Smart’s annual salary for the upcoming 2022 campaign will be $10,250,000 with annual increases, culminating at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season, according to a press release from the UGA Athletic Association.
The extension follows Smart and the Bulldogs’ win in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, which is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of his accolades through six seasons leading Georgia.
Since being hired in December 2015, Smart also has been named SEC Coach of the Year twice, led Georgia to six bowl game victories and 66 wins total, including the 2017 SEC Championship, and coached 11 first-round draft picks.
However, according to Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, his impact on UGA “extends far past his accolades” through his tenure with Georgia.
“[Smart] and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us,” Brooks said. “I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”
President Jere Morehead also stated his appreciation for Smart, amidst his extension agreement.
“I am pleased that Coach Smart has made a long-term commitment to the University of Georgia,” Morehead said. “I look forward to seeing his continued success with the Georgia Bulldogs for many years to come.”
Smart thanks Brooks and Morehead for their support and looks forward to continuing to coach the Bulldogs.
“Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful,” Smart said. “This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this university and our football program is unwavering.”
“It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come,” Smart concluded.