Georgia head coach Kirby Smart won the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Award, while freshman tight end Brock Bowers earned the SEC Freshman of the Year. Both awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Bowers has 11 receiving touchdowns, the most of any SEC tight end, and is Georgia’s leader in receiving yards with 791. In the conference championship against Alabama, Bowers led the Bulldogs with 139 yards on 10 receptions with one touchdown. He also has one rushing touchdown this season.
In his sixth season leading Georgia football, Smart led the Bulldogs to a historic 2021 regular season. Georgia finished with an undefeated regular season for the first time since 1982, and won the SEC East division for the fourth time under Smart.
The Bulldogs will head into the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed and face No. 2 Michigan in Miami on Dec. 31.