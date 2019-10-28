Last week, the University of Georgia, the University of Florida and the city of Jacksonville reached an agreement to keep the rivalry game in the city for the foreseeable future.

Solomon Kindley loved it.

Georgia’s junior left guard grew up in the shadow of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, and he uses the game as an opportunity to inspire the next generation from his city.

“It shows kids from my area that it’s possible,” Kindley said. “I love going back home and showing those kids that I did it, so can you.”

He isn’t the only one that’s happy the game is staying put. His mom builds her whole Saturday around the showdown.

“You know I liked it because I live 10 minutes from the stadium, probably even less than that,” Kindley said. “I get to go back home and all my family gets to come. My mom always has a big tailgate party every year. They put the game on the big screen and have fun.”

Head coach Kirby Smart made comments at 2019 SEC Media Days that caused a stir about the future of rivalry’s location. But he said it’s a “misnomer” that he doesn’t support the decision to keep the rivalry at a neutral site rather than a home-and-home series.

“Some of my best memories as a player were in Jacksonville,” Smart said. “The administration felt like that was the best thing to do and I’m 100% on board with it. I’m a team player.”

But Smart did voice his concerns about how the neutral game negatively affects recruiting.

“I think the landscape of college football is such now that your home-and-homes are so valuable,” Smart said. “As you look across the board, you see more and more kids committing on official visit weekends where they go to a home game. They’re really important weekends, and we just have one less shot at those.”

Senior safety J.R Reed didn’t seem to care either way in regards to where the game is played, even if the trip to Jacksonville is much shorter for the Gators.

“I don’t think there’s a disadvantage,” Reed said. “The stadium is split 50-50. There’s history for that game, and I love it there. We could play all the way in the Bahamas and I wouldn’t care. It’s not a big deal for me.”

The agreement will see Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville through the 2023 season (with an option to go through 2025). Luckily for Kindley, he will have long since graduated by the time the next decision comes around.