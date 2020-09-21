With five days until Georgia’s season opener in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Bulldogs are excited to enter their first game week of the season. But with the starting quarterback and placekicker jobs still up for grabs, Georgia has work to do before it meets the Razorbacks, led by former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman, on Sept. 26. In a virtual press conference Monday, head coach Kirby Smart discussed, among other things, Georgia’s position battles, competing against his former staff and traveling during a pandemic.
Unresolved position battles
After Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman opted out of the season two weeks ago, Georgia’s quarterback race narrowed to two main contenders — redshirt sophomore JT Daniels and redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis. Despite the loss of his presumptive starter, Smart said the timing of Newman’s announcement gave the team time to switch gears.
“We’re probably fortunate that it happened when it happened in terms of getting a guy ready,” Smart said. “Because if it had gone up to this point, or even later, I don’t know where we’d be.”
Newman’s absence for the first part of minicamp and Georgia’s depth at quarterback allowed Smart to rotate guys at practice and get a look at each player’s capabilities.
While Daniels has yet to be medically cleared from his season-ending ACL tear last fall, Smart said Monday he’ll likely be ready to compete by Saturday. Mathis is also returning from a season-ending surgery but benefited from extensive scout team reps. His increased opportunities in practices and scrimmages since Newman’s decision could give him the edge as Georgia’s week one starter, but Smart didn’t make a firm announcement.
“We have to do a good job because we know that whoever [the starter] is, is not going to be a guy that sat there and played in a lot of football games, especially at the SEC level,” Smart said. “We have to be able to manage that, and we have to play to our strengths.”
Similar to quarterbacks, Georgia’s competition to replace former star kicker Rodrigo Blankenship hasn’t produced a clear favorite. After Georgia’s scrimmage on Sept. 15, Smart said the two main contenders for placekicker were redshirt sophomore Jack Podlesny and freshman Jared Zirkel. Smart gave Podlesny the edge in terms of kickoffs, but noted little difference between their field goal-kicking abilities.
Smart’s timeline on making a decision hasn’t changed since last week, when he said the final choice will come down to the wire.
“It’s still not final at kickoff duties,” Smart said. “We have a good competition going there, and It’ll probably go all the way through this week.”
Looking in the mirror
Pittman has intimate knowledge of Georgia’s offense. As O-line coach from 2016-19, he developed several first-round NFL Draft picks, most recently 2020 draftees Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. Yet with first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken and heavy turnover both on the O-line and throughout the offense, Pittman isn’t fully up to date on how the Bulldogs will attack Saturday.
The Razorbacks also picked up former Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Fountain this offseason. Smart said despite their recent experience in Athens, he’s not concerned about insider knowledge.
“I don’t put a huge premium on them having been part of the organization,” Smart said. “There’s not a lot of trade secrets in football — you have to be able to block … you have to be able to communicate on the field. It usually boils down to what the players do on the grass, not what we do as coaches.”
Traveling safely
Saturday will be Georgia’s first day of travel under the COVID-19 guidelines updated by the SEC on Sept. 9. Only essential personnel that receive regular testing will fly to Arkansas with the team, and the conference mandated that the hosting teams must provide isolation rooms for players who might test positive for the virus on the road. According to the SEC’s protocols, a Georgia player who tests positive while traveling must be sent back to Athens — in line with infection control measures — as soon as possible.
“I don’t think the actual travel is going to change a whole lot,” Smart said. “It’s not like we’re going to be completely in a bubble. We’re going to be on planes and buses and transporting the same way we typically do.”
Smart said that while testing three times a week can help mitigate team party members potentially bringing the virus with them, it’s not a 100% guarantee.
