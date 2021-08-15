With Georgia’s season opener against Clemson on the horizon, the Bulldogs held a padded intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. In a post-scrimmage press conference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart emphasized the energy the team played with as they tried to simulate the intensity of a live game.
“I was proud of the effort of our guys because it has been a stretch of six, seven, eight practices in a row with one day off in between,” Smart said. “We had some good competitive drives. We did some kicking situations as live as we can—similar to how we do our spring game. It was good.”
Absences at receiver
Smart mentioned four key pass-catchers as being unavailable to participate in Saturday’s scrimmage: Arik Gilbert, Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and John FitzPatrick.
While Burton, Jackson and FitzPatrick weren’t able to compete on Saturday, Smart was optimistic about the players’ ability to return to full action soon.
Burton suffered a sprained ankle in one of the first practices of the summer and has not returned to full contact.
“It was a tough one for him. He has worked hard,” Smart said. “He is running in a straight line, he is cutting, he is doing walkthroughs, and he is getting all of the reps. He has just not been able to go 100%.”
Smart said they made a decision to scope Jackson’s knee.
“We knew it would be slow coming back into camp, but Kearis is doing things,” Smart said. “We will work with him more this week, and we hope to do the same with Jermaine. He should be back with a quick turnover."
FitzPatrick is dealing with a foot sprain, while Gilbert is away from the team for personal reasons. The missing receivers left quarterback JT Daniels without some of his most experienced weapons just three weeks away from the season opener.
With star wideout George Pickens out for the foreseeable future, receiver remains a position of major concern for the Bulldog offense.
Center of attention
Center Warren Ericson continues to work his way back from a hand injury. According to Smart, Ericson has been continuing to simulate his role on every snap by examining the defense from behind the play, calling out the protections and mimicking his snapping motion on every play.
“It is his snapping hand that he has his cast on but he actually has the ability to snap with his right or left hand,” Smart said. “So he is really working on being able to snap with his right. He is going to be cleared to get back within the next week or so, it will just be a matter of playing with a cast.”
Smart noted that the team has historically had players compete with injury to the non-dominant hand, but never with injury to his snapping hand. If Ericson is unable to snap the ball effectively, Smart said that the team may try to work him in at guard for the duration of the injury.
Beyond the Ericson injury, Smart emphasized versatility on the offensive line.
" I feel good about all of those guys. Two deep, we have guys that have played,” Smart said. “(Xavier) Truss got some really good experience against Cincinnati. Jamaree (Salyer) has played a whole year at tackle. He has bounced in at guard. He is now playing center.”
Ericson started three games for the Bulldogs last season after Trey Hill went down with an injury. Smart stressed that continuity is particularly important at center.
“Center is one of those positions you can’t play with,” Smart said. “You can play with a lot of different positions on the offensive line but you better have a center because the play doesn’t get started without that.”
Turning the corners
A lack of experienced players at the cornerback position is a concern for the Bulldogs, having lost starting corners Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell to the NFL.
Senior Derion Kendrick added talent to Georgia’s cornerback depth. The Clemson transfer wasn’t present at the scrimmage on Saturday due to a friend’s funeral, but Smart made a point to praise his recent performances.
“He’s done a good job to be honest with you. He’s been very consistent, very intelligent,” Smart said. “There was a concern [if he can] learn our stuff fast enough, but that’s not a concern. He’s very intelligent. He understands it. He plays big, bigger than he is.”
Smart also highlighted freshman defensive back Kamari Lassiter as a player who has impressed in the secondary throughout camp.
“Lassiter is a guy that didn’t get to play in the spring … but he’s really been a surprise highlight of camp,” Smart said. “He learns the first time you tell him. Just evidence of if you go get smart students that can run, they can play. I think he is going to be a really good football player.”