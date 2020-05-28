In a Thursday press conference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went into more detail about football's return to campus facilities.
"There’s a lot of steps that have to happen prior to June 8 that we are all going through now," Smart said. "But our guys are excited."
The SEC paved the way for summer training to resume on May 22 when it affirmed the NCAA Division I Council's vote to lift its in-person workout ban first put in place in March. The SEC set its resumption date to June 8, a week later than the NCAA's decision.
Up until the vote, Smart and his staff were limited to remote contact with their players and were unable to monitor or even receive feedback about athletes' workouts. Coaches were allowed to mandate up to eight hours per week of non-physical team activities, including film review.
Under the new guidelines, training staff will be able to supervise athletes on campus, but team practices remain off-limits through June.
"We had Zoom meetings with them positionally and, football-wise, with the eight hours we get each week," Smart said. "A lot of that time is spent not necessarily on X’s and O’s and teaching, it is spent on information and just communication."
Smart said he expects a team-wide return once facilities reopen on June 8, although it's up to the players to decide to come back.
In the meantime, he has to make sure his players are cleared to start working out.
Under the "return to sport plan" outlined on May 22 by senior associate athletic director for sports medicine, Ron Courson, athletes would undergo COVID-19 screening before entering athletic facilities. Smart explained on Thursday that this would include a "complete medical workup" to determine if they're fit to come back.
Courson's plan described a gradual buildup in workout intensity to acclimate athletes to their teams' usual training level. Because every returning player will be at a different place physically, Smart and his staff aren't ready to start at 100% in the weeks to come.
Their season readiness will depend on what the NCAA and the conference will allow in terms of practice leading up to September. A lack of spring workouts puts Smart's relatively inexperienced offense at more of a disadvantage than his upperclassmen-heavy defense.
"We will find out what the NCAA and the SEC are going to allow us to do leading up to the season, because right now we do not know that," Smart said. "The more they give us time-wise, the more we will be able to do."
In the meantime, workouts will be conducted in line with Courson's protocols surrounding sanitization and social distancing, as well as governmental regulations on athletic facilities and locker rooms.
Smart said he plans on bringing in groups of 20 players at a time to the Butts-Mehre weight room and then subdividing them into workout units of seven.
"I don’t think our players even are getting educated that it’s not going to be the normal," Smart said. "They think ‘I’ll walk in, and I go to my locker, and I get stuff, and I go work out, and I shower.’ It’s going to be completely different."
Coaches and trainers will be under a watchful eye in terms of safety as well. Smart said his staff, who are more likely to be in groups with a heightened risk for serious COVID-19-related health complications, will follow university protocols to lesson those risks, including limiting time in the office and the number of staff members together in one place.
Should a player contract COVID-19 while on campus, Smart said a "quarantine policy" will be implemented, and the athlete will have the option to return home. He said Courson has a plan in place to screen anyone who might've been in contact with an athlete that tests positive, should the situation arise.
But Smart's immediate concern is figuring out the logistics of the next month.
"We are not looking really far out of what is going to happen in the season and what is going to happen in preseason camp," Smart said. "We are looking at June and the immediate issues there ... Every kid is going to have a talk and a conversation with our medical staff based on where they are coming from, how they feel, have been sick recently, and then as well as the COVID-19 test when they return.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.