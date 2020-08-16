Head coach Kirby Smart held a press conference Sunday via Zoom to discuss the Bulldogs’ approach to their 10-game, SEC-only season. A day before Georgia’s first full-team practice since March, Smart spoke about SEC medical guidelines, player-to-player COVID-19 oversight and injury management.
Dealing with uncertainty and the fractured FBS
Athletic conferences as well as independent programs across the country have decided to postpone all fall sports due to COVID-19. While the Big Ten and the Pac-12 were the only Power Five conferences to do so, the NCAA announced that with so many schools opting out, the association would not hold fall sports championships.
Still, the SEC is pushing for its season to begin in September. Smart said he trusted what SEC commissioner Greg Sankey described on Aug. 10 as the conference’s “deliberate approach” to fall sports.
“To be honest with you, I don’t get emotionally tied to the decisions of other conferences,” Smart said in the Aug. 16 press conference. “I put faith, trust and confidence in Greg Sankey, who has done an incredible job. The first thing Sankey did was form a medical committee … They’ve had a plan for everything that has come up, and they’ve done a really good job of being able to adjust on the run.”
Smart said that while medical advisory groups across conferences have not shared a lot of information, the SEC medical task force has been consistent in its focus on player health rather than the economic concerns related to canceled football seasons. The SEC released its initial COVID-19 safety guidelines for fall sports on Aug. 7.
With in-season complications a concern this fall, Smart described the importance of adaptability as Georgia heads toward its planned Sept. 26 season start. Instead of focusing on uncertainty, he said he wants his team to focus on what they can control, such as social distancing and mask use.
“I think I'm very comfortable with the fact that it's not going to go perfect as planned,” Smart said. “And who can handle those adjustments, whose team can not get lost in worry, and concern themselves with things they can't control … those are the things that are going to determine the outcome of our team and our guys’ ability to play. It’s not going to be, ‘When is the first game?’, because inevitably we feel like we're going to have a game. So whenever that is, we're comfortable with it.”
Staying healthy once classes start
Smart outlined a player-to-player method of enforcing safety protocols as players merge with the larger UGA student body. He said he has addressed reports of players not social distancing or wearing masks by allowing team leadership to step in and advocate for safety.
“The season might mean a little bit more to a junior or senior than a true freshman, and sometimes they need to hear that from the junior or senior,” Smart said. “And that message is better delivered from one of those kids than just from a coach. So, we’ve done a lot of peer intervention and tried to encourage the guys that way, but we’re not perfect either.”
He acknowledged the potential for a spike in cases once the semester begins but reiterated the team’s need for healthy behaviors “outside of our buildings, outside of our bubble.” Smart said he and his staff have emphasized players’ protecting themselves and avoiding situations in which they might contract COVID-19.
“We’ve got guys that probably don’t respect [COVID-19 safety measures] as much as they should, and that’s our job as coaches to get that point across.”
Injury updates
One of the few benefits to canceled spring practices and a limited offseason, Smart said, was that injured players have had more time for rehab without missing reps.
However, Smart said several players have not yet received medical clearance to begin practicing on Monday, including sophomore wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, freshman wideout Arian Smith, redshirt freshman linebacker Rian Davis and freshman defensive back Kelee Ringo.
Senior defensive back D.J. Daniel is still recovering from an ankle injury, and Smart said he hasn’t participated in the team’s small summer access window.
“I wouldn’t say he’s behind because he’s a kid who played a lot of snaps last year,” Smart said. “He’ll be back with us kind of full time starting tomorrow.”
Smart said freshman tight end Darnell Washington will also be back for practice following a knee injury.
Among quarterbacks, graduate transfer Jamie Newman and redshirt junior transfer J.T. Daniels have dealt with a foot sprain and an ACL tear respectively. While Smart said Daniels has taken some reps, he’ll still wear a knee brace as the team gets back on the field. Smart said Newman missed around half of the team’s minicamp, which consisted mostly of conditioning and walkthroughs, but has fully recovered for practice.
Programs moving fall sports to the spring
Conferences including the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mid-American have said they’ll try to hold postponed fall sports seasons in 2021. While Smart neither celebrated nor condemned the idea, he said it would present logistical challenges.
“You’re looking at a spring season with a fall the potential of a fall season back to back,” Smart said. “Plus, you’re going to deal with kids that aren’t going to play, they’re going to get ready for the NFL and all kinds of other issues.”
