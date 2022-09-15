Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, Sept. 14. After practice, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers and redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Broderick Jones also spoke to the media. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say:
Injury updates
After the game last Saturday, Smart said sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell's ankle injury was not significant and he could have gone back in the game against Samford.
Then, in Tuesday’s media availability, Smart told reporters that he was "hopeful" for Mitchell’s return in this weekend's game against South Carolina.
But, during Wednesday’s availability, he didn’t sound as sure about Mitchell’s return, also adding that redshirt-freshman defensive back Nyland Green's return is looking bleak as well.
“Both those guys are doubtful right now,” Smart said. “Nyland has not been able to practice. AD is getting treatment, but no determination has been made.”
Mitchell is arguably one of Georgia's most potent offensive weapons, and his absence in the team's first SEC matchup might prove costly.
Smart also mentioned William Poole, who is dealing with personal issues, and is unsure if he will make the journey to Columbia with the team this weekend.
Preparations for battle continue
A lot goes into preparing for an SEC showdown, including simulating the atmosphere of 80,000 fans waving white towels and jumping to “Sandstorm,” a South Carolina football tradition.
“We have crowd noise over the loudspeakers at practice,” Bowers said. “It gets hard to hear sometimes, so we’re working on things on offense because we’re trying to replicate the game environment at practice.”
Jones has only played in Williams-Brice Stadium once before as a freshman, and that was when the Bulldogs defeated the Gamecocks 45-16 in 2020 during COVID with far less fans in the stands than what the team will encounter this weekend.
In that same game, Jones also made his first start of his college career at right tackle in the fourth quarter.
“I really didn’t get a real experience my first time playing there, it was during COVID, so I’m excited to play there,” Jones said. “SEC stadiums are always going to be rocking when two SEC opponents are going at it.”
The bottom line
A team's ability to persevere is determined by how well they play on the road, and Smart believes that the team will truly be put to the test as they head into SEC play this weekend.
“I don't think that we've gained enough true identity of who we are,” Smart said. “This is one of our first maturity composure tests that we’ve got to have.”