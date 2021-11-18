Georgia football's matchup against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers happens to be senior day for the Bulldogs. Head coach Kirby Smart said that the team will put almost 30 seniors on the field in the clash, including Stetson Bennett.
“We’re going to have somewhere between 28 and 30, it’s gotten narrowed down to about that point in terms of guys who decided if they are going to walk or not," Smart said. "Stetson [Bennett] will be one of them. I think out of them there are about 16-17 that have remaining eligibility and are considering that eligibility.”
Walking on senior day does not always mean that the player will not return for the following season. Smart mentioned that Justin Shaffer and Devonte Wyatt were all set to walk last year, however, the duo have been a large part of the team’s success this season due to an extra year of eligibility from COVID-19.
Smart also talked about the offensive line and its growth throughout the season. He said that few teams go without injuries each year and he is proud of how his team has bounced back from setbacks.
“Every team we play when we go through their starting lineup, they have multiple offensive line startups because it’s an injury prone position. You’re in the midst of a lot of ankles, and knees contact is on every play,” Smart said. “Very few people survive the SEC without losing an offensive lineman for one or two games. I have been very pleased with how guys have played.”
Offensive lineman Xavier Truss is a perfect example of someone that has had to step up in wake of absent players. Last weekend against Tennessee, Truss was called upon early in the game because of a flu virus that had overcome Warren Ericson.
The lineman said that he is always ready to be called upon when needed, even when it meant he would have to play a new position.
“The transition to guard, it took some getting used to at first, I’ve got to be ready to play wherever I’m needed to play and I don’t think height is an excuse,” Truss said. “I’ve got to just get in and play. If they need me at center, I would learn how to play center.”
Injuries and absences have been regular to the Bulldogs this season, especially on offense. Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has dealt with injuries both in the past and this year, however, the receiver is starting to feel like himself again.
"As of right now, I’m feeling pretty good. I’ve had a couple of tweaks with my hamstring and my other ankle during the Vanderbilt game. Overall, I am pretty much 100%. I just have to get back into it. I feel like the offseason will give me a chance to really work and get back to my usual self."
With more receivers returning to the field each week, Bennett and the Georgia offense should have plenty of options in the passing game.