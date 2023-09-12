On Monday, head coach Kirby Smart appeared at a media availability to recap the Ball State game and to preview the matchup against South Carolina. Here’s what Smart had to say.
Injuries and rotations
It’s no secret that Georgia is dealing with plenty of injury issues. One look at Georgia’s running back room tells the full story. Luckily for Georgia, it appears that the team will regain a key piece in that room.
“Yeah, we expect Daijun [Edwards] to be able to go,” Smart said. “He could’ve gone last week, he could’ve gone the week before that, we’re just trying to go from 80% to 90% to 100% — we think he’s gonna be closer to that. I can’t say what he’s at, but he certainly felt good enough to go Saturday [against Ball State]. Having him back helps tremendously.”
In other injury news, defensive lineman Christen Miller suffered a cervical strain against Ball State, but Smart said he should be fine. However, safety Javon Bullard and wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s statuses aren’t as certain.
Smart said he’s currently unsure on both players’ status for the matchup against South Carolina. With Bullard, Smart said that his status was currently unknown, but that he’s had some players who have played through an injury similar to Bullard’s in the past. Smart added that he likely won’t know for sure if Bullard can play until Wednesday. For McConkey however, Smart just isn’t sure.
“Ladd’s day-by-day,” Smart said. “We’re trying everything we can to get him back. He’s trying everything he can to get back, so I don’t really know and I don’t know any more than I knew Saturday.”
Previewing South Carolina
Heading into Georgia’s first SEC opponent, Smart had a lot of praise for the Gamecocks and their head coach Shane Beamer.
Smart also spoke on South Carolina’s new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and how Georgia is preparing for a newer system than South Carolina has shown in years past. Smart said that the Bulldogs need to study not only what Loggains has done at his previous spots, but also what South Carolina did last season as well, as the Gamecocks’ offense will likely be a mashup of the two.
Smart also added that he’s not really focusing necessarily on what South Carolina did between games, however, is more focused on how the Gamecocks played last year and the talent they have.
“[South Carolina] got some players back from last year — they’re explosive,” Smart said. “They’ve got good football players across the board and they play really hard. I think when you look at the end of the year’s schedule last year with what they did with Tennessee and Clemson, it speaks for itself.”
Smart also praised South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. He praised the quarterback’s “elite arm talent,” elusiveness and accuracy. Smart added that Rattler also sees the field really well and plays some of his best football when the play “comes off schedule.”
Smart himself has mentioned that he felt Georgia’s secondary wasn’t tested a lot early in the season. With a more pro-level quarterback like Rattler, it’s easy to expect Georgia to face a more complicated offense.
“We’ve got to be prepared, but it’s not just Rattler, it’s the weapons he has around him,” Smart said. “They’ve got an elite group of wideouts and even tight ends that they use and he makes a lot of plays. They got guys that can play the ball down the field. I mean, the explosive plays they’ve made in the last four or five games of theirs is pretty special.”