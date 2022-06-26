Georgia Track & Field's star Kyle Garland was recently named USTFCCCA South Region Men's Field Athlete Of The Year. Garland also qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships after scoring an 8,720 at the 2022 USATF Combined Events Championships, breaking the all-time collegiate record.
Garland has been a dominant track and field athlete dating all the way back to his high school days. In 2018, he finished seventh at the IAAF World Junior Championships, was a USAToday All-American and so much more.
In 2019 he redshirted for all outdoor events but had a great performance in his indoor debut at the UAB Blazer Invitational. In the 60-meter hurdle prelims, he clocked an 8.02, which ranked ninth all-time at Georgia.
In 2020, he was voted the SEC Men's Freshman Field Athlete of the Year, mainly for his performance during the Razorback Invitational. In his first collegiate heptathlon, he finished within the top three with 5,994 points. This ranked number seven all-time for the Bulldogs and third in the nation in 2020.
In his sophomore season, his success continued as he set records in multiple indoor and outdoor events. During the 2021 SEC Championships, he finished with the sixth-best decathlon in UGA history and finished second in the heptathlon at the NCAA Championship behind form Bulldog, Karel Tilga. It was the first time in collegiate history that teammates had been finished first and second.
While Garland has continued to shatter Georgia records throughout his time as a Bulldog, the 2022 season might be one of the best all-time collegiate seasons for a track and field athlete. He won his third heptathlon title in a row, which tied the SEC record. He also finished second at the NCAA championships and was voted First Team All-America. He's now the fifth-best collegiate performer of all time and looks to break even more records next year.