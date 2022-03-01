On Monday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference named Georgia softball’s right-handed pitcher Kylie Macy Co-Freshman of the Week.
Macy pitched a five-inning perfect game against Bryant on Friday evening at the Georgia Classic, marking the 11th perfect game in Georgia softball history and the first since Chelsea Wilkinson and Kylie Bass teamed for perfection against Georgia Tech on April 13, 2016.
Wilkinson is now the assistant softball coach for Georgia under head coach Tony Baldwin, and Macy can attest to her pitching prowess.
"I really just try and get ahead with the first pitch because once you get behind, that's when it goes downhill,” Macy said after the victory against Bryant in a postgame press conference. “I try to get the first pitch a strike and then Coach Chelsea [Wilkinson] does a great job pitch calling. I just throw what she calls, and it works."
Georgia was undefeated last week, winning five straight games against Gardner-Webb, North Carolina and Bryant.
In 33 innings, the Bulldogs gave up a total of four runs while striking out 46 batters and allowing only eight walks.
Macy did not allow any Bryant batters to reach base, striking out 13 of the 15 batters she faced, including her first nine batters. The team went on to win by a score of 18-0 in the Friday matchup.
“I’m really proud of Kylie and happy for her to be recognized this week,” Baldwin said. “She keeps improving each week and she is a real competitor in circle.”
Georgia will kick off a 10-game tournament in the 13th annual Bulldog Classic this weekend at Jack Turner Stadium this Friday against Ohio University at 3:30 p.m. and UMass at 6 p.m.