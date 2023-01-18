On Jan. 17, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey announced that he would be returning to the team for the 2023 season. He made the announcement on Instagram.
McConkey now enters his fourth season with the team and third season receiving playing time after he was redshirted his freshman year.
Last season was McConkey’s most productive year as a Bulldog so far. He had 58 catches for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. In the national championship, McConkey had five receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. McConkey's role in the offense has increased each year he’s been with Georgia. McConkey has also served as the punt returner over the past season, providing value to the special teams unit, as well.
McConkey’s return gives the wide receiver room much-needed familiarity. Georgia currently is losing two players already. Kearis Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft on Jan. 14. Additionally, Dominick Blaylock has reportedly placed his name into the transfer portal.
While some players exit, several others enter. Transfers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas joined Georgia after leading their teams, Missouri and Mississippi State, in receiving last season. Additionally, Georgia’s 2023 signing class features incoming talent set to either immediately contribute or simply provide depth. Four-stars Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans and Yazeed Haynes could all be impactful players down the road.
While McConkey is the first Georgia receiver to announce his return, others like AD Mitchell have yet to announce their decision for the 2023-2024 season.
For now, McConkey will return to the Bulldogs in search of his third national championship with the team.