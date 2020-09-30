In their final season as Bulldogs, senior captains Kayla Bruster, Mollie Belisle, Ashley Andersen and Katie Higgins are poised to make the most of their leadership roles by using their own experiences at Georgia to establish a long-lasting culture for the soccer program.
“We've had the chance to really understand how everything works and we’ve built like a different kind of culture here,” Bruster said. “Being like a leader on the team is just really important because we're able to spread the culture to the younger people coming in and just continue on what we have going.”
Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesesne saw the potential of the senior class before any of them stepped back on campus for preseason training. While the fate of the season was still uncertain in May, Lesesne saw the upperclassmen showing leadership in team-wide Zoom sessions and in Georgia’s abbreviated spring practices. He cited their desire to finish what they started and make the most of their “last dance” season. The current senior class is the first one signed by Lesesne and his coaching staff upon coming to Georgia.
Now with Georgia’s extended preseason and season opener completed, Lesesne’s confidence in the four senior captains has grown. The coaching staff decided to change the usual method of picking captains from popular player vote to coaches’ pick at the conclusion of the preseason.
“They had been training on their own from June, beginning of July, all the way until Aug. 4 so they had put a lot of time in together,” Lesesne said. “When we joined them we just really had a chance to observe and see which players within that leadership group would provide leadership in different ways.”
Among the four captains, two have suffered one or more ACL tears in their time at Georgia, throwing rifts in their collegiate careers. Belisle missed her sophomore season due to the injury while Higgins was forced to sit out for her sophomore and junior years after tearing the ligament twice. Both are set to take the field in full health this season.
These injuries have contributed to a hard-working mindset Lesesne sees in each of them and creates diversity in the senior class’ approach to leadership.
“I think it's important to have a diverse leadership tool and not lead in the same manner and if you've got someone returning from injury they're probably doing the extra work in the weight room or through rehab, with the athletic trainers that other injured players are doing so they're able to connect with that group,” Lesesne said. “They bring their own individual strengths to collective leadership which is what we're excited about this year.”
Bruster noted that the role of this year’s leaders is centered around accountability and spreading the culture of the team that’s been evolving since their freshman year.
In a shortened season, the captains are tasked with keeping momentum high and ensuring that every player is doing their part to establish a successful, COVID-19-free environment within Georgia soccer.
“I guess as captains we just have to be more vocal this year, just try to spread that we have to be safe, like the season comes first, and that you'll get the chance to do what you want later,” Bruster said. “I think that's the only thing that's changed, we've just had to make sure everyone's in the same mindset through every single class.”
The Bulldogs have tried to stick to that cautious mindset so far, but other conference teams have not been so fortunate. Three Florida players tested positive earlier this month, forcing the team to postpone its season opener against Missouri. The Gators’ meeting with Georgia on Saturday was their first appearance of the season, resulting in a 0-0 tie.
“I've obviously been so impressed with what [the seniors have] done because for the first two, one and a half months we were by ourselves,” sophomore Mallie McKenzie said. “Basically it was captain led. … It was like the coaches were there every practice. They ran it very strictly, they were very focused, they had plans that they made up themselves, it was crazy. I look up to them a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.