For the second time in as many games, the No. 15 Georgia soccer team was shut out in a 1-0 loss, this time to Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. The winning goal came in the 88th minute when Vanderbilt forward Haley Hopkins headed a cross into the back of the net.
“They had a moment of quality there late in the second half and were able to apply the finishing touches,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “We didn’t take the same care of the ball in the final third and did not create the same opportunities. When we did, we did not capitalize on those.”
Georgia finished the game with five shots, three being on target, while the Commodores took 12 shots with six shots on goal.
The Bulldogs’ offense started on the front foot, taking all its first half shots within the first 20 minutes of the game, two being on target. As the first half reached its end, the Commodores found their footing and had the best chance of the half in the 35th minute. Midfielder Raegan Kelley had a wide open header in the box but missed high for a Georgia goal kick.
In the 28th minute, Georgia senior defender Kayla Bruster exited with an injury to her left hand after a challenge from Hopkins and did not return to the game.
The first half ended 0-0, making it three straight halves the Bulldogs gave gone without scoring a goal.
Vanderbilt’s offense started the second half on the front foot, taking three shots in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Bulldogs took their first shot of the second half in the 73rd minute but Abby Boyan’s shot was saved by Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sarah Fuller.
The Commodores earned a chance to take the lead in the 64th minute when midfielder/forward Leila Azari had a chance right in front of goal, but Georgia keeper Emory Wegener kept the shot out and the match scoreless. Wegener finished with five saves on the night.
Vanderbilt’s offense finally broke through when Hopkins got on the end of Azari’s cross to head the ball into the back of the net for the game’s only goal. The Commodores jumped Georgia in the standings with nine points, one ahead of Georgia’s eight.
“Vanderbilt is a really good team,” Lesesne said. “We matched them on the day and played very well. I did applaud the way we approached the game and how hard we played, but we are a very disappointed team right now.”
The Bulldogs will stay on the road next week when they travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss in the final regular season road trip of the 2020 season.
