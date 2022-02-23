Georgia baseball defeated Wofford 7-1 on Tuesday night, improving to 4-0 to start the season. The Bulldogs have posted a +17 run-differential to this point in the season, and have matched their undefeated start from 2020.
Brown returns
Senior pitcher Garrett Brown started on the mound for the Bulldogs, and allowed no runs from Wofford. Brown returned this season after having surgery on his arm, which sidelined him for all of 2021.
The Bulldogs ended the first inning 1-0, after fifth-year senior Cole Tate drove in Ben Anderon with a line drive to left field.
“I’m just really happy to see Garrett back out there, and he deserves better luck than what he has had,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “The guy needs some good luck, and he is such a hard worker and a good kid, he deserves everything that is coming to him in a positive way.”
Brown returned to the mound to begin the second inning but was replaced in the middle of his outing by sophomore Luke Wagner after a 20-minute light delay. No Bulldog baserunners scored in the bottom of the inning after Brown’s departure.
The score remained 1-0, with the Bulldogs still up.
Anderson lights up the diamond
A strong outfielder, Ben Anderson managed to make his second successful defensive play of the evening in the top of the third, as the Bulldogs exited the third inning with a slim advantage.
Anderson then carried that momentum to the basepaths, where he advanced from first to second after a ground ball snuck past Wofford’s first-baseman. Senior Corey Acton followed with a powerful line drive to right field that plated Anderson. Following the sequence and the inning, Georgia led 2-0.
“Scoring late in the game is big for our pitching staff, it gives them confidence that they can go out there and throw a lot of strikes and get a lot of outs,” said Anderson. “So any time we can score a lot of runs for our pitching staff, it helps them out, and they did very well today.”
Wofford loaded the bases in the top of the fourth after the Bulldogs made a defensive error in the infield. But rising under the pressure, Wagner tallied three straight strikeouts in the jam to end the inning. Georgia maintained a 2-0 lead.
Sophomore Jaden Woods took over the mound heading into the fifth inning, and allowed no runs or hits by the Wofford offense.
Anderson once again made contact at the plate after hitting another strong line drive to left field. But after Georgia’s offense failed to chace Anderson home, the score remained 2-0 entering the sixth inning.
Bulldogs perform late in game
Backing up Woods on the mound in the sixth inning, was fifth-year Cole Tate, who slid from center field to make a diving catch before successfully throwing to first base to make another out for the Bulldogs. The defensive effort was only one of several that helped limit Wofford to just one run.
Woods, a young, electric talent, finished with a career-high seven strikeouts though only three innings , as Georgia held the lead at 2-0 heading into the eighth.
“I felt pretty good out there tonight,” said Woods. “I do a journal before every time I pitch, and in my journal today I wrote ‘to be the best person I can be,’ and so I feel like I guess I am proud of myself for just accomplishing that.”
In the bottom of the seventh with two outs, sophomore Corey Collins sent a soaring fly ball to the wall that left Foley Field for his ninth career home run. Anderson, who had already reached in the inning, also scored and the Bulldogs grabbed a 4-0 lead.
The home run capped what was Georgia’s first multi-run inning of the contest, and helped further distance the Bulldogs from the Terriers.
“We were not very good offensively, early on,” said Stricklin. “It’s tight, and Corey Collins hit that ball and makes it 5-0 and gives us a little bit of breathing room”
Beginning the eighth inning, Wofford scratched across their first run of the night, but sophomore Will Pearson stepped to the mound and ended the threat, preserving a three-run lead for Georgia.
Leading-off for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the eighth, redshirt freshmen Dwight Allen advanced to second following a base hit and subsequent error by the Wofford infield. Allen scored for the Bulldogs before Anderson stepped up to the plate and hit his second home run of the season.
After eight, Georgia held a commanding 7-1 lead.
“The thing with Anderson is just that he is really consistent,” said Stricklin. “He is so intelligent, he is such a hard worker and he does things the right way. So, he has got a process and it just works. When you do things consistently, you get consistent results.”
Senior Jack Gowan closed-out the game on the mound for the Bulldogs, with a run-free ninth inning to cap the night.
“Obviously hitters want to do well. We have four games this weekend, so everyone is excited for that,” Anderson said. “We are going to practice hard the next few days and get ready, then just carry-off last weekend and the win today.”
Georgia returns to Foley Field on Friday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. to face Akron.