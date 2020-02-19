Following a disappointing weekend that gave Georgia softball its first three losses of the season, the Bulldogs needed a dominant performance to get them back on track for the upcoming weekend. Pitcher Lauren Mathis delivered.
The junior set a new career high in strikeouts when she threw 13 strikeouts and one walk in five innings of work in Georgia’s eighth run-rule victory of the season.
“It’s fun to just watch her compete,” associate head coach Tony Baldwin said. “Sometimes it makes it harder — you get watching her and you can get on your heels a little bit, but I thought the girls did a good job of competing tonight.”
Mathis’ performance started on the wrong foot. She let up a single and threw a wild pitch and a passed ball, putting Samford’s Whitney Hinton on third base with two outs in the top of the first inning.
Georgia head coach Lu Harris-Champer then went to the bench to bring on junior catcher Hannah Coulter with two outs in the opening frame, replacing senior Mahlena O’Neal. Despite the change, Mathis struck out the hitter and earned her second of 13 strikeouts.
“Hannah [Coulter] catches us great in the bullpen every day in practice [and] every day before we go out if we’re playing, ” Mathis said. “She’s just a spark. She’s something different.”
The single in the first was all Samford’s offense could produce until the top of the fifth inning when Grace Dabbs singled to right field, giving the visitors their second and final hit of the day. Mathis retired 13 straight hitters between both Samford base hits, with 11 of those coming from strikeouts.
Her riseball was working especially well against Samford, and it helped expand the opposing strike zone by making them chase pitches outside the zone, Mathis said.
“I was spinning it well, and they were just chasing it,” Mathis said. “So just being able to pressure those pitches, expand their zone and expand how they like to swing was huge.”
Georgia’s defense recorded two outs in the field, coming from Jordan Doggett in left field and Savana Sikes at second base. With little work to do, the team supported Mathis during her career day both in the field and in the dugout.
“It’s always great having a pitcher that’s dealing,” junior Mackenzie Puckett said. “It’s just great for our defense because it just picks us up. It just makes us feel amazing, and in the dugout we’re all pumped just backing her up as much as we can.”
Georgia’s run-rule win comes after three straight losses in Clearwater, Florida, and before a weekend series where it will host Central Michigan, Austin Peay and nationally-ranked James Madison.
“This was important to get us back on track because we needed to figure out what we were missing last weekend, so that way we’d know what to bring to the games this weekend,” Puckett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.