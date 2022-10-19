Georgia senior Lea Ma came out on top in the ITA Southeast Regional Title against Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 match.
Along with the title, Ma collected 6 of the Bulldogs’ 18 wins in singles, defeating fellow teammate Anastasiia Lopata, Georgia Tech’s Mahak Jain, University of Florida’s Rachel Gailis, University of Central Florida’s Jaleesa Leslie, and University of North Florida’s Megan Forster.
"I'm very happy for Lea to bring home the winner's trophy today," said Georgia associate head coach Drake Bernstein. "She made the final a few years ago, so I know she's excited to add Southeastern Regional Champion to her already impressive tennis resume. She did an excellent job regrouping at the start of the third set today. She got a lead and never pulled her foot off the gas."
In the final match, Ma got off to a great start, winning the first set 6-3. After losing a close 4-6 second set, Ma quickly got back on track to win the third set 6-0.
"It means a lot to me to win the Southeast Regional," said Ma. "There are a lot of good players in our region. Being able to compete, back-to-back, over a span of days is tough but it's a step in the right direction of where I'm trying to go. I'm looking forward to competing at the fall nationals and what's to come!"
Although Ma won the title, she was not the only Bulldog to find their groove at the ITA Southeast Regional Title.
Sophomore Dasha Vidmanova picked up five singles wins en route to the semifinals.
Lopata posted four singles wins against Alexa Noel, Georgia Tech’s Kylie Bilchev, Florida Gulf Coast University’s Emma Bardet, and Georgia Southern’s Silvia Martinez.
In the rounds of 32 and 64, sophomore Mai Nirundorn defeated Florida International University’s Kamila Umarova and Stetson’s Noa Cohen.
In addition, sophomore Guillermina Grant beat the University of Miami’s Maya Tahan.
Lopata and Nirundorn picked up the Dawgs' only doubles win against Florida State University’s Cade Cricchio and Olympe Lancelot.