Ana Da Silva, a native of Ribeirão das Neves, Brazil, started throwing shot put seven years ago. Soon after the beginning of her career, she won three national championships and was invited to compete in the 2016 World Under-20 Championships.
She moved to Barton Community College and became a two-time NJCAA national champion also in shot put. Now, junior shot put thrower Ana Da Silva has made her D1 debut this year at Georgia, and her list of accolades continues to grow as she placed seventh most recently at the NCAA indoor championship in shot put.
Before she first picked up a shot, Da Silva was a full-time student seeking a college scholarship based on her academics but wasn’t able to acquire one. It was when she moved to a public school in her hometown she came in contact with a teacher involved in track and field.
Da Silva was recruited into her high school’s track and field team and initially did multis, events that combine several events into one, for about two years.
“So I have been throwing shot for the past seven years, and I did multis for two years but it didn’t work well ...” Da Silva said. “I was still heavy, so I spent more time only with shot.”
Da Silva’s high school success led her to be invited to the United States by numerous colleges including D1 universities, but she wasn’t able to attend. However, Da Silva took a leap of faith and attended Barton in Great Bend, Kansas.
Da Silva enjoyed her time at Barton and attributed the community college for helping her grow early on as an athlete and person by having her network with a small community.
But Da Silva always had higher aspirations. “If I work hard, I feel like I’m able to compete against the best in the country,” Da Silva said.
After she graduated from the two-year college, Da Silva was concerned if she would find the right throwing coach for her.
“For throwing it’s really hard to find a good coach and I was talking to so many schools, I was over it,” but after getting in contact with Georgia throwing coach Don Babbitt she was impressed. “I chose Georgia because of the academics but also because of Coach Babbitt,” she said.
While at Georgia, Da Silva says her personal best improved by 1.43 cm and credits Babbitt for the improvement “I really trust what he is doing, and for me it’s hard to trust someone with track,” Da Silva said, “His personality and philosophy makes sense, everything he asks me to do there is a reason behind it.”
Her career as a D1 athlete began this year with the indoor season and she made a strong first impression for the Bulldogs. At her first meet of the year, Da Silva posted a throw of 54 feet, the country’s seventh best at the time and a school record. Da Silva has continued to break records and win events.
On April 16, Da Silva broke a record that had stood for 22 years in the shot put with a throw of 57 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
As far as a post-college career, Da Silva says she is taking it one day at a time. “I just try to live day by day. I will stick with track, but even if it doesn’t work out I’ll just stick with my degree,” said Da Silva, an exercise and sport science major.
She said she is thankful to be a student-athlete in the United States and in particular has felt comfortable at Georgia.
Being in the United States has also helped her find a balance to focus on academics as well as athletics, something that she struggled to do in Brazil. She advises any international student-athlete that while leaving home is difficult, it is often a necessary step to achieve one’s goals.
With Brazil not investing as much money into sports, Da Silva said it is easier to focus on athletics while in the U.S.
“It’s really worth it because if you have a dream, you just need to go for it because nobody is going to take you and give you your dream,” Da Silva said. “You need to fight every day for something you really want.”