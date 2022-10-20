Charley Trippi died peacefully at his home in Athens on Wednesday morning. He was 100 years old.
Trippi, one of four Georgia players to have his jersey retired, was inducted into the University of Georgia Circle of Honor in 1996.
Trippi was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1946, when he led the Bulldogs to an 11-0 record and a victory in both the SEC championship and the Sugar Bowl. That year, he received the Maxwell award, given annually to the best player in college football.
Prior to that season, Trippi spent three years in the Air Force, returning to the Bulldogs after his service was complete. He accumulated over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns during his time with Georgia, propelling the team to multiple undefeated seasons during his tenure.
Trippi was a member of the Atlanta Crackers in 1947, attending the university while also playing for the minor league franchise. After that brief stint in baseball, Trippi returned to football, playing nine seasons for the Chicago Cardinals. In his rookie year, the Cardinals won the world championship, fueled by a pair of Trippi touchdowns in the NFL championship game.
Trippi was inducted into the National College Football Hall of Fame, the National Pro Football Hall of Fame and the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. After his athletic career was over, Trippi returned to Athens to pursue a future in private business, where he stayed until his death.