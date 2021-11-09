The University of Georgia Athletic Association has decided to move on from soccer coach Billy Lesesne, per Georgia Athletics.
Josh Brooks, University of Georgia Director of Athletics, announced a change in leadership for the Bulldogs on Tuesday after missing out on the NCAA tournament.
“We appreciate Billy Lesesne and what he has done for our soccer program,” Brooks said. “We thank him for his dedication and wish him the very best in the future.”
Lesesne recorded an overall record of 43-64-18 and an 18-41-10 record against SEC opponents during his time at Georgia. He achieved his best season with the Bulldogs in his final season, where he led them to an 11-5-3 record, 4-4-2 in conference play.
Georgia’s season, however, came to an abrupt end after missing out on a first-round bye in the SEC tournament with a home loss to Vanderbilt in the final game of the season and the ensuing first-round exit to LSU in penalty kicks.
“Our expectation is to compete for postseason success and championships in every sport, we believe a leadership change is needed to achieve those goals,” Brooks said. “We remain committed to ensuring our student-athletes have the resources to achieve the standards of excellence here at the University of Georgia.”