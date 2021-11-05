With Georgia leading Florida 3-0 late in the first half on Oct. 30, the Bulldogs scored three touchdowns to head into the locker room leading 24-0. The defense led the way, forcing three turnovers in less than three minutes. More specifically, one position group made the difference in Georgia’s 34-7 win.
Linebacker Nolan Smith forced and recovered a fumble, while also recording an interception. Fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean also earned an interception, returning it 50 yards for a Georgia touchdown. While Dean and Smith are currently at Georgia, they are looking to join a group of Bulldog linebackers that are making a name for themselves, and their school, in the NFL.
Of Georgia’s 32 players currently in the NFL, eight are linebackers, more than any other position.
Head coach Kirby Smart said the credit for Georgia’s success at the position goes to defensive coordinator and outside linebacker coach Dan Lanning, and co-defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach Glenn Schumann.
“They both do a tremendous job. One has the [outside linebackers] one has the [inside linebackers] but Dan does a good job calling the defense,” Smart said. “Glenn has done a tremendous job developing young linebackers and growing those guys so they can go on to be NFL players.”
Currently, former Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari leads all NFL rookies in sacks with 5.5 with the New York Giants after being selected 50th overall in the 2021 draft. Former Bulldog linebacker Roquan Smith ranks fourth in the league with 80 combined tackles with the Chicago Bears after being drafted eighth overall in the 2018 NFL draft.
While players like Ojulari and Roquan Smith are having success in the NFL, players like Dean and Nolan Smith are working to join them in the league.
Dean currently has 37 tackles, the second-highest on the team, and two interceptions, tied for most on the team with defensive back Christopher Smith. Nolan Smith has one interception and 29 tackles, the fourth-highest on the team. The team leader in tackles is linebacker Channing Tindall.
“Those guys are just indescribable,” Christopher Smith said. “They’re so fast and so smart. Their position coach, Coach Schumann, he’s one of the smartest guys that I’ve met in football.”
The Bulldogs are continuing their positive linebacker trend with new recruits coming to Athens in 2022.
Currently, the team’s highest-rated recruit, Malaki Starks, is a five-star linebacker out of Jefferson High School. He is joined by linebacker Jalon Walker, a four-star recruit and the fourth-highest ranked player in the Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class.
“I think when guys make decisions on where they want to go to school they want to see what you’ve done in terms of teaching, developing and growing players,” Smart said. “We’ve been really fortunate, inside backer and outside backer, to put a lot of guys at the next level.”