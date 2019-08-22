Tyler Clark remembers the message former Georgia defensive linemen John Atkins and Jonathan Ledbetter gave to him as they departed each of the last two years for careers in the NFL.
“Keep going, don’t give up, keep pushing,” they said to both Clark and fellow senior defensive lineman David Marshall. “It’s in y’all’s hands [to] keep it going.”
Georgia’s defensive line looks to improve from a dropoff in efficiency last season, when 34 sacks in 2017 fell to just 24 in 2018 and put the Bulldogs ahead of only Vanderbilt and Ole Miss in SEC rankings. The defensive front also went from allowing 126 rushing yards per game, the second-best SEC rush defense in 2017, to fifth place in 2018.
“We just weren’t executing as a unit,” senior defensive tackle Michael Barnett said. “We’re going to right our wrongs and correct that and play better.”
The Bulldogs lost Atkins after the 2017 season and Ledbetter after 2018, so the pressure is on for Georgia’s six seniors on the defensive line. They take on the duties of maintaining their abilities, keeping themselves healthy and training younger players, tasks that haven’t come without challenges throughout preseason practice.
‘A lot of good, solid players’
The success of the line is determined by each individual player. Barnett likened the defensive line to a chain, explaining that the group adheres to the theory that every man on the line needs to be as tough and capable as the next with a mentality that leaves no lineman behind.
“You’re only going to be as strong as your weakest link,” Barnett said. “[As long as] everybody is strong, I feel like as a unit, we’re going to flourish.”
There are plenty of links on the defensive line chain this season, and head coach Kirby Smart has touted the number of experienced weapons in his defensive line arsenal.
“There’s no one dominant player on that defensive front or defensive line,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of good, solid players … It just seems like we have guys that have played a lot of football.”
The sheer number of players to choose from makes the defensive front adaptable, but leaders have emerged from the pack.
Old and experienced
Clark has played in 41 games and made 93 tackles in his career, the most of any lineman. He recorded two solo tackles while contributing to the Black team on G-Day and feels like his comfort level with the playbook will benefit him in his final year of eligibility.
“This is the best feeling I’ve had all of my four years here,” Clark said.
Barnett has seen playing time in 33 games and contributed in all 14 last year. He saw his first start against Georgia Tech in 2018 and recorded three tackles in that game, totaling six on the year.
Two seniors, Marshall and Julian Rochester, were once poised to be major players on the line but have struggled to stay healthy.
Marshall played in 12 games as a freshman and 14 as a sophomore but missed out on eight games in 2018 due to surgery following a lisfranc injury in his foot. Throughout the preseason, the senior has been in-and-out of practice drills, spending 50% of his time with the team and 50% with a trainer. In his career, Marshall has totaled 58 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Rochester, who has accounted for 89 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 42 career games, is coming off an ACL repair and doesn’t get as many contact reps in practice.
“Julian and David are both older players who are not 100%,” Smart said on Aug. 17. “We’re trying to control their volume of reps [and] also trying to give other guys reps.”
Gaining ground
Junior Malik Herring could also vie for playing time, having seen action in 29 games with 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his career.
Sophomore Jordan Davis has received plenty of attention since his freshman campaign, when he played in 11 games and racked up 25 tackles. Sophomore offensive lineman Cade Mays competed against Davis during the Bulldogs’ two scrimmages and is impressed by what he has seen.
“[Davis] is so deceivingly fast,” Mays said. “Not to mention, he’s huge. He’s a fridge out there. As fast as he is, it’s almost freakish.”
According to Barnett, new faces on the defensive front, like freshman Travon Walker and junior college transfer Tramel Walthour, will play faster and feel more comfortable as they become familiar with the playbook.
Clark said he feels apt to teach the playbook to the younger players.
As for improvement from last season, Barnett has simple goals for the D-line, and it all goes back to the unit.
“We’re just going to play faster and execute more,” Barnett said. “I don’t know if it will be a step up, I don’t know if it will be a step down because the season hasn’t started yet. But I feel like as a unit, we will be great.”
