Welcome to The Red & Black's recruiting live blog. Today is the first day of college football's early signing period. Stick around here for updates on Georgia's signings. All ratings are courtesy of the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

1:05 p.m. | Brock Vandagriff: Georgia secured the signature of its first five-star commit from the class of 2021. The highly-anticipated quarterback Brock Vandagriff from Athens-area Prince Avenue Christian School ranks No. 2 in the country among dual-threat quarterback prospects and is the No. 2 overall recruit in the state.

12:56 p.m. | Nyland Green: After a more than an hour-long break in signings, Georgia secured the signature of four-star cornerback Nyland Green. Out of Newton High School in Covington, Green is the No. 69 overall recruit in the country and the No. 5 cornerback. Georgia has four unsigned commits from the class of 2021 remaining, including three five-stars.

11:43 a.m. | Adonai Mitchell: Not long after JUCO cornerback De'Jahn Warren flipped his commitment from Georgia to Jackson State, the Bulldogs announced another signing. Mitchell is a three-star wide receiver from Antioch, Tennessee. He's the No. 380 ranked player in the nation, the No. 64 wide receiver and the No. 10 recruit from Tennessee.

11:30 a.m. | De'Jahn Warren: The Bulldogs now only have 19 recruits in their 2021 class after Warren flipped his commitment to Jackson State. The four-star recruit is the No. 2 ranked JUCO player in the nation and the No. 1 JUCO cornerback.

11:04 a.m. | Chaz Chambliss: Thirteen of the 20 recruits in Georgia's 2021 class have now signed. Chambliss is a four-star outside linebacker from Carrollton, and is the No. 20 player in the nation at his position.

10:57 a.m. | Brock Bowers: Not long after the announcement of Jordan Meeks, Georgia announced the signing of the four-star tight end. Bowers is from Napa, California, and could add a significant athletic presence to the tight end room. He's the No. 102 ranked player in the nation, the No. 3 ranked tight end and the No. 10 recruit from California.

10:52 a.m. | Jackson Meeks: The Bulldogs signed their first wide receiver of the 2021 recruiting class. Meeks, a native of Phenix City, Alabama, is a three-star recruit. He joins a position group which has shown great promise in the 2020 season with solid outings from underclassmen George Pickens and Jermaine Burton. Meeks is the No. 25 player from Alabama, following close behind Kamari Lassiter.

10:20 a.m. | Kamari Lassiter: Georgia announced its 10th signee of the 2021 recruiting class in Lassiter, a four-star recruit from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Lassiter is the No. 249 ranked player in the 2021 class, the No. 18 ranked cornerback and the No. 8 player from Alabama.

8:59 a.m. | Marlin Dean: The Bulldogs added their third defensive lineman of the 2021 signing class with Dean, a three-star recruit from Elberton, Georgia. Dean spent his senior season playing for IMG Academy, where current Bulldogs Nolan Smith, Tre' McKitty and Warren Brinson also played before coming to Athens.

8:53 a.m. | Jamon Dumas-Johnson: The latest recruit to sign is a four-star inside linebacker from Baltimore, Maryland, and the first linebacker of the Bulldogs signing class. Dumas-Johnson is the No. 10 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 190 overall.

8:44 a.m. | David Daniel: A four-star athlete expected to play as a defensive back for the Bulldogs, Daniel is the seventh recruit of the 2021 class to sign to Georgia. He committed to the Bulldogs on Sept. 13, 2019, as Georgia's first commit of the 2021 class. He's the third best athlete of his recruiting cycle, and the nation's 93rd overall recruit.

The first commit of the 2021 class has inked his name. Welcome to #DawgNation, @David_X_Dope.#CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/l5t2mX16xR — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 16, 2020

8:39 a.m. | Javon Bullard: Breaking the streak of signees on the offensive and defensive line is Bullard, a three-star cornerback from Milledgeville, Georgia. At 6-foot, 183 pounds, Bullard is the No. 51 cornerback in the country and No. 56 recruit in Georgia.

8:33 a.m. | Dylan Fairchild: One of 20 Georgia commits entering Wednesday, Fairchild made it official as the fourth signee of Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class. All four signees are either offensive or defensive lineman. A native of Cumming, Georgia, Fairchild is the No. 5 offensive guard in the country and No. 97 overall recruit.

8:24 a.m. | Micah Morris: At 6-foot-4, 316 pounds, Morris was the highest-rated four-star commit leading into Wednesday. He's rated as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 63 overall recruit, and chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina, Alabama and Florida, among others.

8:14 a.m. | Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: A four-star defensive tackle committed to Georgia since Oct. 30, Ingram-Dawkins is officially coming to play in Athens. Ingram-Dawkins is 6-foot-5, 298 pounds and the No. 11 defensive tackle in the nation. He's the second out-of-state Bulldog to sign in the 2021 class thus far, as a native of Gaffney, South Carolina.

8:07 a.m. | Jared Wilson: A three-star offensive guard, Wilson put pen to paper as Georgia's second signee of the 2021 recruiting class. From Clemmons, North Carolina, he's the No. 19 player at his position for his class, and was deciding between the Bulldogs and North Carolina.

7:59 a.m. | Jonathan Jefferson: Georgia's first signee of the 2021 recruiting class is a four-star defensive end from Douglas County High School in Douglasville. Jefferson is rated as the No. 13 player at his position and the No. 149 overall recruit in the class. He chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Auburn and Florida, among others.