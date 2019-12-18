Welcome to The Red & Black's recruiting live blog. Today is the first day of college football's early signing period. Stick around here for updates on Georgia's signings. All ratings are courtesy of the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

4:45 p.m. | Austin Blaske: The three-star offensive tackle was a late signee to Georgia’s 2020 class after decommitting from NC State on Tuesday. Blaske joins a solid offensive line group with the Bulldogs in 2020. Four-star center Sedrick Van Pran and five-star tackle Broderick Jones have still yet to sign. The Guyton, Georgia, native is the No. 42 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 55 recruit in Georgia. He’s the 17th signee of Georgia’s 2020 class.

3:45 p.m. | Jermaine Burton: The four-star wide receiver has been committed to LSU since April 20, but flipped to Georgia on Wednesday afternoon. Burton made his official visit to Athens on Dec. 13. The Calabasas, California, native is the No. 8 receiver in the country and joins three other receivers in Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class. Burton’s commitment comes shortly after highly-touted defensive end Jordan Burch signed with South Carolina over the Bulldogs and Clemson.

1:05 p.m. | Arian Smith: The four-star wide receiver from Lakeland, Florida, picked Georgia over Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Smith is the third receiver in the Bulldogs' class of 2020, joining Justin Robinson and Marcus Rosemy, who both signed earlier in the day. Smith was the first player to sign with Georgia without declaring a previous commitment, as the Bulldogs missed out on four-star quarterback C.J. Stroud when he chose Ohio State over Georgia earlier in the afternoon.

11:05 a.m. | Kendall Milton: Milton, a four-star running back from Clovis, California, signed with Georgia Wednesday morning. The No. 6 running back in the class of 2020, Milton has been committed to Georgia since July 29. He chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

10:58 a.m. | Jared Zirkel: Georgia signed its first special teams player. Zirkel, a 6-foot-3 from Kerrville, Texas, is the No. 5 kicker in the class of 2020 and the first kicker signed by the Bulldogs since Smart took over as head coach in 2016. After the departure of Lou Groza Award winner Rodrigo Blankenship, Zirkel will compete with returning kicker Brooks Buce for the starting role.

10:40 a.m. | Tate Ratledge: Matt Luke did it again. Georgia’s new offensive line coach has successfully convinced at least two of his predecessor's recruits to not jump ship. Ratledge and Chad Lindberg both signed their letters of intent Wednesday morning, just eight days after Luke was hired and 10 days after Sam Pittman left for Arkansas. Ratledge, a four-star offensive tackle and the No. 36 player in the country, made his commitment official at a ceremony at the Darlington School in Rome.

10:03 a.m. | Jalen Carter: Georgia's stout defensive line is only getting stronger. After giving up only one rushing touchdown in the 2019 regular season, the Bulldogs have officially added Carter, Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse to next year's freshman class. Carter, who checks in at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, is the No. 6 defensive tackle in the nation. He is from Apopka, Florida.

9:59 a.m. | Marcus Rosemy: The Bulldogs have received a letter of intent from another receiver. Rosemy is the No. 7 receiver in the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite. He helped lead his school St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to an undefeated season and a Class AAAAAAA state championship.

9:06 a.m. | Justin Robinson: Georgia's wide receivers could use some help from the class of 2020. The Bulldogs ranked seventh in the SEC with 220.92 receiving yards per game in 2019. Robinson, a four-star receiver who won the Class A private state championship with Eagle's Landing Christian, is the first pass catcher to sign with Georgia on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are awaiting public decisions from Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton later this afternoon.

8:35 a.m. | Chad Lindberg: Sam Pittman's departure didn't dissuade the four-star League City, Texas, native from signing with the Bulldogs. Lindberg, who checks in at 327 pounds, is the No. 17 offensive tackle in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

8:30 a.m. | Jalen Kimber: A four-star cornerback from Arlington, Texas, Kimber committed to Georgia on April 17. He is the No. 8 cornerback in the class of 2020.

8:22 a.m. | Major Burns: Burns committed to Georgia on Tuesday, one day before the early signing period began. He is a four-star safety from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who was originally committed to LSU. He decommitted from his hometown university on Dec. 11.

8:17 a.m. | Carson Beck: A four-star quarterback from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Beck will be a candidate to replace Jake Fromm should he leave for the NFL. Georgia could still sign another quarterback in the class of 2020. C.J. Stroud will sign with an unknown team at noon.

8:07 a.m. | Warren Brinson: The Bulldogs have received a letter of intent from another highly-regarded defensive tackle. Brinson, who went to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has been committed to Georgia since June 1. He is the No. 26 defensive tackle in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

7:45 a.m. | Devin Willock: Georgia's most recent commitment has made it official. Willock, a three-star offensive lineman from Paramus Catholic in Paramus, New Jersey, committed to the Bulldogs on Dec. 15 following Joshua Braun's decommitment when Sam Pittman left to become the head coach at Arkansas.

7:35 a.m. | Nazir Stackhouse: The four-star defensive tackle signed his letter of intent with Georgia early Wednesday morning. Stackhouse, who went to Columbia High School in Decatur, is ranked as the No. 27 defensive tackle in the nation and was Georgia's first commitment in the class of 2020 back on Dec. 2, 2017.

7:25 a.m. | Mekhail Sherman: So it begins. Georgia has its first signing in the class of 2020, and it's a big deal. Sherman was the Bulldogs' only five-star commitment on defense entering the early signing period. The outside linebacker from Washington D.C. chose the Bulldogs over a host of other top programs, including Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson among others.