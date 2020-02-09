If you chose to sit in the outfield stands for Sunday’s games against UNC Wilmington and Howard, you better have brought your game face and a mitt. Five home runs in two games kept spectators amused and pitchers uneasy throughout Georgia’s final two matchups of the Red and Black Showcase.
In only the third at-bat of the day, Georgia starting pitcher Mary Wilson Avant gave up a two-run home run to give UNC Wilmington an early lead. It was the Bulldogs’ largest deficit of the weekend.
Georgia answered with one run in the bottom half of the inning, but it wasn’t until the fourth that their offense really came to life, and did so in dramatic fashion. Thanks to an error on the first baseman allowing two to score, the game was now 4-2, and Ciara Bryan stepped into the box with runners on first and second.
The next pitch, Bryan launched a three-run home run to left center field to blow the game wide open. After 4 innings, the Bulldogs led 7-2, and had a comfortable lead largely thanks to Bryan’s long ball.
“I was just trying to score the runners,” Bryan said. “Whether that meant up the middle or hit it to the right side, that’s just my job.”
They didn’t let up, though. The next inning, Mackenzie Puckett sent a three-run shot over the wall in dead center field, lengthening the lead to eight and securing yet another run-rule victory for the Bulldogs. Much like Bryan, she said that she was just looking to get on base and move the runners, but a three-run home run certainly did the trick.
The slugfest didn’t end with game one. Shortly after Puckett’s walk-off, the Bulldogs took the field for game two against Howard in their final meeting of the weekend. In the second inning, the Bulldogs more than doubled their lead with back-to-back home runs by Bryan and Lacey Fincher, making it four on the day and two for Bryan alone. The Dawgs went on to score one more and win the game 8-0 in six innings.
If only the home runs counted, Georgia still would’ve outscored the opposition 12-3 on the weekend. Not only does this show promise for the Georgia offense, but takes a lot of stress off of the pitching staff as well.
“It makes you relax a little bit more,” Avant said. “You can have a little more fun with your pitches, trust your pitches more, and just be a little looser.”
Five home runs in five games is a plus no matter how you look at it, but what’s even more impressive is that you’re getting this type of production from all over the roster. Freshman Sara Mosley homered in just the second game of her college career.
Junior transfer Puckett is excited about what this means for the Bulldogs moving forward.
“Our offense is on point right now,” Puckett said. “We’re coming together and you can tell we’re putting the work in. It’s going to be a good season.”
Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the circumstances before Ciara Bryan's first home run. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has since been fixed.
