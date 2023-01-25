Georgia basketball head coach Mike White, along with the two big men — fifth-year Braelen Bridges and junior Frank Anselem — were made available for the media to discuss their upcoming game against the No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
Matching up with a highly-ranked Tennessee team
The Volunteers are among the top teams in college basketball this season, with a trip to the NCAA tournament already locked up. The Bulldogs, however, are on the outside looking in to a possible tournament appearance. According to White, the Bulldogs must play their best if they hope to come out with a road victory.
“We got to convert from the foul line,” White said. “We've got to find a way to manufacture some points. But they're almost as good offensively as they are defensively. That's why they have a chance to finish at the top. So it's got to be our best performance. We all know that, but at the same time, we've got to continue to try to get better. It's an opportunity for us to see how we respond to the last one.”
Anselem also commented on the matchup with a talented Tennessee team, which is performing well on both sides of the ball.
“I think they're a very system oriented team,” Anselem said. “They don't make a lot of mistakes offensively and defensively. They know how to help on defense. They’re one of the best defensive teams in the country. They’re physical, they run plays very, very, very disciplined. Going there on the road, we just have to match they discipline and they intensity.”
Coming off the loss to Vanderbilt
The Bulldogs held a perfect record at home going into Saturday, before they fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores, which dropped them to 10-1 in Stegeman on the year. The first loss at home for the Bulldogs showed coach White some aspects of their game they must improve on if they want to win on the road.
“We really struggled from the get go,” White said. “It was a poor defensive performance by us. That is on me, just to not have our guys prepared to play with the intensity level necessary to get stops in this league. Vanderbilt is great, of course. They can shoot it. They can execute. We have just defended at such a higher level, especially at home. It is unfortunate, so hopefully we can bounce back, and moving forward, put that one behind us. Vanderbilt wasn't at full strength. We did a lot of good things offensively. We have a lot of things to clean up to get better. Defensively, I like to think that we are better than that."
Bridges mentioned that their practices, although intense, have brought the team together as they prepare for the tough task of stopping Tennessee.
“Everybody coming together, playing harder, just competing harder,” Bridges said. “Knowing what we’ve got to do, just staying focused and locked in.”