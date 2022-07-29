Georgia guard Jaxon Etter (11) attempts to take a charge as Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) puts in the game winning layup with seconds left on the clock. The no. 1 Auburn Tigers defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 74-72 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Photo/Zachary Tate, ztate@randb.com)