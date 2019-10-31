The Red & Black's football beat writer Anna Glenn Grove compiled a list of the top 10 moments from Georgia's rivalry with the Florida Gators.
1. Lindsay Scott runs for 93 yards and a touchdown (1980)
The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs were trailing 21-20 in the fourth quarter of the 1980 game. It was third down from their own 7-yard line. Georgia quarterback Buck Belue threw a pass to Lindsay Scott. Scott stayed on his feet and blew past the Florida secondary for a 93-yard touchdown with only seconds remaining.
“Run, Lindsay, Run,” Georgia announcer Larry Munson said.
After beating Florida, Georgia became No. 1 and went on to win the national title.
2. Georgia’s bench clears after Knowshon Moreno’s touchdown (2007)
Georgia was a 7.5 point underdog heading into the 2007 game against Florida. Mark Richt was fed up with Florida having the psychological advantage and wanted the Bulldogs fired up. So, he challenged his team prior to the game to celebrate after its first touchdown.
With Matthew Stafford under center in the first quarter, the ball was handed to Knowshon Moreno. Moreno dived over the defense to break the plane for the first score of the game. Georgia’s entire bench came onto the field and celebrated the score together.
Georgia received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and was forced to kick off from its own 7-yard line. The Bulldogs went on to upset Florida, 42-30.
3. Florida calls a timeout to negate Georgia touchdown (1993)
Georgia was trailing 33-26 in the fourth quarter as rain was plummeting down. With 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, Georgia, led by quarterback Eric Zeier, quickly drove down field. With five seconds left on the play clock, Zeier slung what would have been the game-tying touchdown.
But the touchdown didn’t count because Florida cornerback Anthone Lott called a timeout before the ball was snapped. Georgia was forced to replay the down and Zeier’s final pass fell incomplete in the end zone. Florida won, 33-26.
4. Frank Sinkwich defeats Florida with a broken jaw (1941)
Frank Sinkwich was an All-American running back for Georgia and had broken his jaw earlier in the season. Sinkwich refused to be sidelined, so the surgeons wired his jaw back together. On a diet of only liquid, including fruit juices and chicken broth, Sinkwich received a custom-made chinstrap to attach to his helmet.
In Georgia’s 19-3 victory over Florida, Sinkwich ran 31 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He also kicked the first field goal for Georgia since 1924.
5. Urban Meyer issues gag order on Florida one year after Georgia celebration (2008)
Florida coach Urban Meyer prohibited his team from mentioning or speaking about the celebration that occurred the year prior. Meyer said the situation would possibly be used as a motivation tool for his team throughout practices the week before.
The 2008 rivalry game was arguably the biggest it had been to date — Georgia was ranked No. 6 and Florida was No. 8 in the BCS. The Gators got revenge and blasted the Bulldogs 49-10, with Tim Tebow accounting for five touchdowns. Florida won the national championship over Oklahoma that season.
6. Florida upsets No. 4 ranked Georgia (2002)
The No. 4 Bulldogs looked to remain undefeated with a win over the unranked Gators. It was the first time in over a decade that Florida was not ranked in the Top 25. With a close game until the fourth quarter, quarterback Rex Grossman threw the game-winning touchdown to inch Florida forward, 20-13, and ruin the Bulldogs’ season, keeping them out of the national championship.
Georgia finished the 2002 season 13-1 with its only loss to Florida.
7. The arrival of Vince Dooley (1964)
Florida went 10-2 in the rivalry from 1952 to 1963. In 1964, Vince Dooley arrived to take over the struggling Bulldogs. This game featured a Georgia quarterback that failed to complete a single pass and threw two interceptions against the No. 10-ranked Gators.
The Bulldogs were forced to rely on their run game and second-half defense, but Georgia defeated Florida in Dooley’s first season, 14-7.
8. Wally Butts returns to coach after illness (1948)
In 1948, Georgia head coach Wally Butts did not travel with his team to Jacksonville, Florida. Instead, Butts showed up during pregame warm-ups looking ill. He told his team that he was happy he made it into town, but he would not be much help in his condition.
“You have everything it takes to win. Do it in true Georgia tradition,” Butts said.
Georgia went on to defeat Florida 20-12.
9. Gators run loose in victory over Georgia (2015)
Florida caused major havoc in the 2015 edition forcing five turnovers and maintaining possession of the ball for almost 37 minutes of the game. The Gator defense held the Georgia to only 69 yards rushing, while Florida ran for 258 yards.
The 27-3 defeat marked back-to-back wins for Florida.
10. The first official Georgia-Florida game (1915)
There has been a continued debate on when the first game in the rivalry took place. Georgia believes it was 1904, while Florida says it did not even have a football team that year.
Regardless, the first game recognized by both schools was in 1915.
Both schools wanted the rivalry played in neutral territory, and Jacksonville was named the home.
The Bulldogs won a shutout that year, 37-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.