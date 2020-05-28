Georgia decathlete Johannes Erm competes in the long jump at the Spec Towns Track Invitational on April 5, 2019. Erm's heptathlon score of 6,114 was No. 1 in the NCAA in 2020. The Bulldogs had the top-three heptathlon scores in the nation for this year's indoor season, and all three athletes were set to compete at the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 13. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)