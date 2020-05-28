Perhaps the most burned by 2020 spring-sports cancellations, 14 track and field athletes had their indoor season championship scratched the same day they were scheduled to compete.
Head coach Petros Kyprianou had been building up to the SEC and NCAA championships since Georgia's indoor season began on January 11. Athletes were in peak condition, with seven posting NCAAs-qualifying times and scores two weeks before the SECs at the Tyson Invitational on February 15.
“We are excited to be entering the championship season,” Kyprianou said on Feb. 27. “The favorite season of every hyper-competitive athlete, especially in our ultra-competitive league.”
While the national meet held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was canceled on March 13, the Bulldogs did perform at the SECs in College Station, Texas, a day after Kyprianou expressed his competitors’ readiness.
Here’s how they compared to last year’s performances:
Overview
Georgia’s women excelled at the 2020 indoor conference finale. Taking nine individual top-5 finishes, they placed third with 78 points, a major leap from a seventh place, 49-point mark at the 2019 SECs.
The men were less impressive, placing tenth of 13 competing SEC teams and securing four top-five finishes. They fell three spots from last season's seventh-place mark.
With a high number of early-season qualifiers, only two Bulldogs earned their national tournament bids at the 2020 SECs, a drop from seven in 2019.
Repeat contenders
Last year, Johannes Erm earned Georgia’s seventh heptathlon victory in its SEC championships history. He improved his best score by earning 5,996 points, which was ranked ninth in the world at the time. He didn’t compete in the heptathlon at the 2020 SECs, but still retained his No. 1 national ranking heading into the NCAAs.
Unable to compete last year due to injury, sophomore Elijah Godwin placed third in the conference for the 400-meter, good enough for seventh in the nation and a spot in Albuquerque.
In 2019, Amber Tanner moved into the No. 2 spot on the Bulldogs all-time list for the women's 800-meter after setting a new personal record with a time of 2:06.77. This year, Tanner became the first Bulldog to top the conference in the women's 800 in 25 years, besting her own Georgia record by more than two seconds.
Senior twin sisters, Samantha and Jessica Drop both landed in the top-ten in the 5000-meter race this year. Jessica ended in fourth with a time of 16:07.06 and Samantha followed just over nine seconds behind for seventh, a one spot improvement over her 2019 effort.
Senior Kayla Smith earned fourth place in the SEC championship pole vault in both 2019 and 2020, improving her mark from 13’11.75” the year prior, to 14’2.5”. She was set to compete at the NCAAs ranked No. 11 in the country.
Fresh faces
Some of the newer talent showcased at the 2020 SECs included redshirt freshman Kyle Garland. Garland’s 5,836 points were 158 fewer than his performance at the Tyson Invitational, which put him third in the NCAA, but was enough to deliver Georgia its eight straight victory in the event.
Freshman Matthew Boling finished in second place in the 200-meter, running .05 seconds slower than his school record and NCAA-fourth time of 20.66 also posted at the Tyson Invitational.
Georgia’s freshmen women excelled as well, earning five of the team's nine top-5 finishes. Jasmine Moore was the only freshman on the women’s team to win an SEC event with her 45’1” triple jump, however, all five were set to compete in Albuquerque.
Last year, at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships, in Birmingham, Alabama, the women’s team finished No. 20 and the men’s No. 9.
At the time the 2020 season ended, the U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association polls had ranked the Georgia women fourth and the men fifth.
Had the NCAAs been scheduled on last year's March 8-9 date, Georgia track and field would've been able to compete. Instead, its 14 competitors went to New Mexico and back with nothing to show for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.