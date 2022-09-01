Ahead of Georgia’s season-opening matchup with Oregon on Sept. 3, here’s a recap of the Bulldogs’ 2021 season, which culminated in a national title.
Early test
Georgia opened the season ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll, and its first game of the season against Clemson was billed as a battle of two national championship contenders with major playoff implications. Georgia won a close 10-3 battle on the strength of an exceptional defensive performance. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to just two rushing yards, sacked quarterback DJ Uiagelelei seven times and scored the lone touchdown of the game, a 74-yard pick six by safety Christopher Smith.
The Georgia offense struggled in this game with JT Daniels under center. In the middle of the following week, head coach Kirby Smart revealed Daniels was dealing with an oblique injury — opening the door for Stetson Bennett to start the team’s second game against UAB.
Dominating the regular season
Georgia cruised through the rest of its regular season, finishing 12-0 and winning 11 games by two touchdowns or more.
The Bulldogs’ defense, led by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, proved to be historically dominant, allowing just 6.9 points per game. This was the lowest points per game allowed by a Division I school since the Bowl Coalition was formed in 1992.
Concerns about the team’s ability to score following the Clemson game quickly faded away, and Georgia finished the regular season averaging 40.6 points per game, which was good enough to rank among the top 10 scoring offenses in Division I football. Bennett seized his opportunity to play and started every game of the season, barring South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
A familiar foe provides a setback
The Bulldogs entered the SEC Championship game with a familiar foe standing between them and their hopes of remaining undefeated entering the College Football Playoff — the Alabama Crimson Tide, led by coach Nick Saban.
Coming into the meeting, the Bulldogs had lost six games in a row against the Crimson Tide, but as the then top-ranked team, Georgia was favored to win.
The Bulldogs’ defense was overwhelmed by quarterback Bryce Young and Alabama’s explosive offense. The offense also struggled to keep pace, with Bennett throwing two interceptions in a sub par performance.
Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24, and overtook the Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff. Still, Georgia qualified for the CFP as the No. 3 team and was set to face No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
The Bulldogs bounce back
Despite an uncharacteristic SEC Championship performance, in the Orange Bowl, Georgia looked every bit of the team that finished 12-0 in the regular season.
Bennett passed for three touchdowns, and the defense forced three turnovers en route to a 34-11 victory over the Wolverines that booked the Bulldogs’ place in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game for a rematch with Alabama.
The national championship began as a defensive slugfest, with neither team able to produce consistent offense for the first three quarters. The score stood at 13-9 entering the fourth quarter.
With a little over 10 minutes remaining in the game, Alabama took an 18-13 lead on a Young touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Latu. From there, Georgia took over the game.
Bennett led back-to-back scoring drives for Georgia, culminating in touchdown passes to Adonai Mitchell and Brock Bowers, respectively, to give the Bulldogs a 26-18 lead with less than four minutes remaining.
Young led Alabama on a last-gasp drive, but an ill-fated pass to the left sideline ended up in the hands of Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, who returned it 79 yards for a touchdown that clinched the win and ended the team’s 41-year national championship drought.