As the GymDogs prepare for the upcoming SEC Championship on March 19, here is a recap of what the regular season has looked like for the gymnasts.
Overcoming obstacles
During the first home meet of the season, five of six gymnasts fell during their beam routines. That’s something that not only shocked the GymDogs’ fanbase, but the team as well.
But what started out as the team’s greatest hurdle soon became its greatest achievement. As the season progressed, more gymnasts became comfortable with their beam routines even as many of the athletes still lacked consistency.
Senior Mikayla Magee earned high scores for her beam routine during the first two home meets of the season with a 9.825 and 9.775. However, there was a significant drop in Magee’s beam score during the following Kentucky quad-meet, where she posted a 9.050.
Freshman Sarah Cohen encountered a similar struggle when she earned a 9.375 tally in the meet against Alabama. But prior to that score, she received higher marks during the quad meet with a 9.775 and a 9.750 against LSU.
Time and time again, the gymnasts have stressed that their struggle on beam had little to do with skill and everything to do with their self-confidence.
“It’s bound to come out in the competition, if you have that many [practice] numbers behind you and you expect it to happen,” senior Rachel Baumann said on Feb. 18. “Tonight just continues to build our confidence a little bit more.”
Georgia had much to celebrate following its meet against then No. 7 Auburn. The
GymDogs earned a meet event-high with a 49.350 on beam, compared to a 49.175 on vault, 48.825 on bars and 48.950 on floor. This beam score remains a season-high for the team.
From individual success to team victory
During the first home meet of the season against Michigan, when the team scored a season-low 194.500, senior Rachel Baumann scored a perfect ten during her floor exercise.
Similar scenarios played out through the season. Individual gymnasts had stand out performances, yet still struggled to secure team-wide success.
In the SEC regular season finale, junior Soraya Hawthorne earned a near perfect 9.900 for her floor routine too, but Georgia failed to defeat Auburn.
Against North Carolina on senior night, the GymDogs finally showcased a balance of team and individual success in their final home meet of the season. Georgia beat the Tar Heels 197.175-196.475 and walked away with all four event titles for its first event sweep of the season.
A team leader adapts
On Jan. 28, senior Rachael Lukacs competed in her final gymnastics meet as a GymDog in Stegeman Coliseum.
It started out as a floor routine full of energy, yet never saw completion as Lukacs’ performance was cut short by a hard fall. Many hoped this injury would be one that she could heal from, however a tear in her Achilles tendon put an early end to her collegiate career.
Though Lukacs is no longer competing alongside her teammates, her impact on the team has shifted to a new role. Lukacs now supports the team on the sidelines, offering advice to her peers as they prepare to perform.
With one crutch in hand, hopping on one foot, Lukacs was seen at the remaining regular season meets supporting her teammates. Baumann shared how Lukacs has become a voice of motivation for Georgia.
“She’s been in the gym every single day since, just cheering us on and helping out any way she can,” Baumann said. “It’s really inspiring to see her that way, and I think it really helps us to keep going and keep pushing forward.”
From mental blocks to injuries, Georgia has faced adversity through its initial 14 meets, but the GymDogs have refined their skill set and grown as a team.
Walking away from its regular season finale win, this team’s new focus is the SEC Championship.
The 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championship will take place on March 19 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The GymDogs will compete with Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas in session one.