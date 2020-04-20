190420_RAC_FirstHalf-14.jpg

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) gets ready to call the play. The Georgia football team scrimmaged for its annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Ryan Cameron)

Exactly one year removed from G-Day 2019, two days removed from the first “virtual G-Day,” The Red & Black is taking a look back at G-Day 2019. The game was a defensive battle, which solidified the defensive focus of the Kirby Smart era. In four years at the helm, Smart’s G-Day games have never exceeded a combined score of 48 points. 

Much of that defensive display came from underclassmen. G-Day is always a time to see how younger players perform, and 2019 was no exception. Early enrollees Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine performed well in their Sanford Stadium debut. Dean finished with five tackles for the Black team and Cine led the Red team with eight total tackles. Sophomore cornerback Eric Stokes was impactful throughout the game in the defensive backfield, beginning the game by intercepting quarterback Jake Fromm.

The game also showed Georgia’s lack of standout stars at wide receiver. Smart spoke about the receiving corps being one of Georgia’s “thinnest,” areas. At the time, Jeremiah Holloman was the team’s only certainty, but he was dismissed in June following an assault investigation. 

Wide receiver Matt Landers did a little of everything for the Black team, finishing with two receptions for 54 receiving yards in addition to his 39-yard touchdown pass to quarterback D’Wan Mathis. 

Fromm had a mediocre day passing for the Red team, as he finished going 14-for-29 for 116 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. Fromm’s only touchdown pass went to running back Brian Herrien, who finished with three receptions for 50 receiving yards along with seven carries for 25 yards rushing. 

PHOTOS: Red team pushes past the Black team as they win the 2019 G-Day game, 22-17

The Georgia football team scrimmaged for its annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Red team claims victory as they win 22-17 against the Black team. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) threw a total of 210 total yards today, while Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) threw a total of 116 yards. Freshman Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis (2) wasn’t far behind as he threw 113 yards and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass off a trick play.

In hindsight, the matchup foreshadowed what would come from the Bulldogs’ 2019-20 season: an elite level defense that wasn’t matched with a high-scoring offense.

