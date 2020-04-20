Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) gets ready to call the play. The Georgia football team scrimmaged for its annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Ryan Cameron)
Exactly one year removed from G-Day 2019, two days removed from the first “virtual G-Day,” The Red & Black is taking a look back at G-Day 2019. The game was a defensive battle, which solidified the defensive focus of the Kirby Smart era. In four years at the helm, Smart’s G-Day games have never exceeded a combined score of 48 points.
Much of that defensive display came from underclassmen. G-Day is always a time to see how younger players perform, and 2019 was no exception. Early enrollees Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine performed well in their Sanford Stadium debut. Dean finished with five tackles for the Black team and Cine led the Red team with eight total tackles. Sophomore cornerback Eric Stokes was impactful throughout the game in the defensive backfield, beginning the game by intercepting quarterback Jake Fromm.
Wide receiver Matt Landers did a little of everything for the Black team, finishing with two receptions for 54 receiving yards in addition to his 39-yard touchdown pass to quarterback D’Wan Mathis.
Fromm had a mediocre day passing for the Red team, as he finished going 14-for-29 for 116 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. Fromm’s only touchdown pass went to running back Brian Herrien, who finished with three receptions for 50 receiving yards along with seven carries for 25 yards rushing.
Georgia quarterback John Seter (16) bobbles a bad snap during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) was absent from football practice during the seven minutes of media availability. Stokes exited the game against Notre Dame with an injury, but returned for the final play of the game. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia quarterback John Seter (16) runs with the ball during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia quarterback D’wan Mathis (2), a signee, hands the ball off to running back James Cook (4) during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia quarterback D’wan Mathis (2) runs away from defenders while trying to throw a pass during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia quarterback D’wan Mathis (2) prepares to call a play during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart talks to assistant football coaches during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) prepares to make a pass during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner (89) attempts to run the ball through defensive backs Mark Webb (23) and Tyrique McGhee (26) during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman (9) runs the football into the endzone for a touchdown during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13), a signee, prepares to make a pass with head coach Kirby Smart watching from behind during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia quarterback D’wan Mathis (2) throws a pass during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia players Tyrique Stevenson (7) and DJ Daniel (14), both signees for the 2019 season, jump to celebrate Daniel’s block to win the game for the red team during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia tailback Brian Herrien (35) congratulates wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman (9) on his touchdown during the second half of the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
PHOTOS: Red team pushes past the Black team as they win the 2019 G-Day game, 22-17
The Georgia football team scrimmaged for its annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sanford, Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Red team claims victory as they win 22-17 against the Black team. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) threw a total of 210 total yards today, while Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) threw a total of 116 yards. Freshman Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis (2) wasn’t far behind as he threw 113 yards and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass off a trick play.
Georgia linebacker David Marshall (51) walks out of the locker room at the conclusion of the half. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) was absent from football practice during the seven minutes of media availability. Stokes exited the game against Notre Dame with an injury, but returned for the final play of the game. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) defends wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman (9). The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia kicker Jake Camarda kicks a field goal. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia running back KJ McCoy (39) runs the ball down the field. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia wide receiver Trey Blount (14) cheers to the sideline after the black team scored. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) smiles after black team scored a touchdown. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia wide receiver Willie Erdman (23) runs the ball. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia wide receiver Willie Erdman (23) runs the ball. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia running back James Cook (4) runs the ball. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia quarterback D’wan Mathis (2) runs the ball. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with a reporter and referee. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) pushes against offensive tackle Owen Conden (75). The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia player DJ Daniel (14) snatches the ball out of the air. The red team won the scrimmage with a score of 22-17. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
In hindsight, the matchup foreshadowed what would come from the Bulldogs’ 2019-20 season: an elite level defense that wasn’t matched with a high-scoring offense.
