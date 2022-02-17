The Bulldogs fell to the Tigers 84-65 in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night. LSU heavily pressured Georgia all game, and head coach Tom Crean’s unit could never find an answer. The Bulldogs had 26 turnovers, their highest total in a game this season.
“We have to attack the press better,” Crean said postgame. “We didn’t attack the press the way we practiced, by either beating it with a ball screen or getting it in the middle, we just didn’t do a good enough job of that.”
Georgia has now lost 14 of its last 15 games, and the team’s overall record has dropped to 6-20. In conference play, Georgia is just 1-12 with the lone win coming at home against Alabama.
There were multiple bright spots for Georgia in tonight's game despite the frustrating loss for the Bulldogs. Sophomore Kario Oquendo scored 26 points, guard Jaxon Etter recorded another game with multiple charges taken, and Georgia shot nearly 90% from the foul line.
After the Tigers won the opening tip, both teams struggled to get anything going offensively. The game was scoreless through the first two minutes, but Sixth-Year “Super Senior” Braelen Bridges knocked down two free throws to kick start the Georgia offense.
LSU picked up four fouls within the first three minutes, and the Bulldogs took advantage of it. Crean’s unit is the best free-throw shooting team in the SEC, leading the conference in free throw percentage at 74.2%, and they shot 100% in the first half.
LSU went to a press early in the game, which gave the Bulldogs serious trouble. Through the first ten minutes of the game, Georgia had more turnovers (6) than field goals made (4.) They also had 15 turnovers in the first half alone.
The Tigers capped off the first half with a 19-2 run and a 38-22 lead going into the locker room. Georgia needed to figure something out offensively if they wanted to close in on LSU’s 16 point lead.
Noah Baumann opened the second half with a three from the wing, his third three of the night. That marked his tenth game this season with at least three three-pointers made in a game.
LSU came out on fire and extended their lead to as much as 32. The Bulldogs still had no answer for the press and continued to turn the ball over and the Tigers took advantage. Nearly half of their points came off turnovers.
Georgia never found an answer and was down by at least 17 points the rest of the way. Crean’s unit now heads back to Stegeman Coliseum to take on Ole Miss on Saturday at 1 p.m.