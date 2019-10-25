Senior Maddy Darst has one last chance to win her first national championship as a member of the Georgia equestrian team.
But that last chance began on a bad note when she broke her finger while she and the rest of the team prepared to face South Carolina in the first meet of 2019 on Oct. 5.
“It was tough to swallow at first,” Darst said. “I had a lot of support. My dad, the coaches, and everyone was behind me and I was pushing myself … It was never ‘Oh no’ but it was ‘I know I’ll come back stronger,’ and that’s the attitude everyone held.”
While sitting on the sidelines as the team prepared for a season filled with expectations, Darst was limited to what she could do physically. However, the senior leader’s role shifted from what she could do on the horse to supporting her teammates.
“She was the biggest supporter while she was injured,” head coach Meghan Boening said. “She was always encouraging her teammates to improve in every way.”
After sitting on the sidelines watching her teammates compete, Darst was cleared by doctors on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and began preparing for the first meet of the season against sixth-ranked South Carolina at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia, the following Saturday.
Darst returned to the ring to prepare for the upcoming season, but the senior had to adjust to riding the horses with a newly healed finger.
“It was different. I had to hold my reign in a different finger, so that was an adjustment,” Darst said. “I had a little practice with it. The first time I took my brace off was in the ring so I didn't know what to expect with that.”
Despite the adjustments, Darst came back to the ring and quickly returned to her reputation of being one of the best riders on the team. Darst ensured her coaches she was prepared to compete in one of the biggest meets of the season against a nationally-ranked SEC opponent.
“There was very little turn around for Maddy in practice,” Boening said. “She came back to the team and was riding as good as we’ve ever seen her, so we knew she was good to compete against South Carolina.”
Darst confirmed the belief Boening and the coaching staff had in her, posting a team-high score of 89 in fences. She earned the point for Georgia and helped the Bulldogs get their first win of the season by defeating South Carolina 14-5.
“I was on a horse I was pretty confident on,” Darst said. “I’ve been running around and getting back, but I finally took a breath and went in and rode the way I know.”
The Georgia equestrian team continues the 2019 season with expectations of winning both conference and national championships, and Boening believes that the mental strength of Darst will play perfectly into the plans of a successful season.
“I think you will see a better Maddy and a better team because of this,” Boening said. “She improved so much mentally that it made herself and the team better for the rest of this season.”
