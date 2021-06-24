Georgia women’s tennis head coach Jeff Wallace announced that Mai Nirundorn has signed her national-letter-of-intent to attend the University of Georgia and play for the women's tennis program.
Nirundorn was born in the United States, but her family moved to Thailand in 2016. She was a standout in International Tennis Federation junior events, and she ranked as high as No. 20 during her time playing on the ITF junior tour.
"We are thrilled that Mai has decided to become a Bulldog," Wallace said. "She has had an outstanding career up to this point, and Drake [Bernstein] and I are looking forward to her development in our program. She is going to be an excellent addition, and the team is super excited she is coming to Athens."
Nirundorn brings a wealth of experience as she has played in numerous Grand Slam events in her career. In 2019 she competed in girls singles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.
The signing of Nirundorn comes after a season where Georgia finished No. 4 overall in the nation with a 23-2 record.
The Bulldogs will look to repeat the success they found during the 2021 season capturing the SEC regular season title as well as the SEC Tournament championship, while replacing the likes of Katarina Jokic, Marta Gonzalez and Elena Christofi.