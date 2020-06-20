With the “Call of Duty” League’s Paris Home Series esports tournament this weekend, Atlanta FaZe’s Michael Francis “MajorManiak” Szymaniak looks to show off a Father’s Day victory to his parents on Sunday.

FaZe, with an 18-3 record across five tournaments this season, currently sits atop the CDL standings. The team’s only losses have come against other top-five teams, including the No. 2 Dallas Empire, No. 5 Minnesota Rokkr and last weekend’s Minnesota Home Series champions, the No. 4 Florida Mutineers.

The Home Series Events are tournaments that, prior to COVID-19, were held in each CDL team’s city but have since moved online to continue season play.

After the first day of play, Empire triumphed over No. 6 London Royal Ravens 3-2. The Mutineers swept the home team Paris Legion 3-0 and the No. 9 New York Subliners bested No. 7 OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3-1.

Every esports athlete has their own unique in-game name, known as a gamertag, which holds a certain level of personal significance.

For “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, his gamertag is a nod to his father.

“At the time, my dad was a major in the army, and going through school and sports a lot of people would mispronounce my last name, I heard all kinds of mispronunciations, like Sha-mah-neeack,” said Szymaniak. “I put two and two together. My dad suggested the ‘Major’ in the beginning, and … when you’re running around [in Call of Duty], you’re kind of like a maniac.”

Szymaniak was able to present his father with the medallion signifying his promotion to Colonel at a ceremony in October. He did not, however, rename himself to “ColonelManiak”.

Szymaniak came close to joining the military himself during the Call of Duty: WWII season in 2018 when he was without a professional esports gig. His career perked up later that year, and he got his chance with Team eLevate, which took home eighth place at the Call of Duty League Championships out of the 32 competing teams and a check for $35,000.

“My parents have been supporting me ever since,” said Szymaniak. “At the end of the day my dad wants me to do whatever makes me happy.”

His success allowed him to move on to a more competitive squad ahead of what would be his breakout season during the 2019 “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” season.

Now, Szymaniak and the FaZe are the No. 1 team in the CDL, and will be looking to improve on their second place finish last weekend in the Minnesota Home Series.

The tournament structure comprises eight teams split into two groups, A and B. Half of each group moves on to the remainder of the tournament which is played in a single-elimination, “knockout” format.

FaZe’s first match was on Friday against the No. 12 Toronto Ultra, who have struggled throughout the season. Its top performance was a fourth place finish in the May 8-10 Florida Home Series.

“We feel pretty confident, Toronto’s a good all-around team, and I think it will be a good match either way,” said Szymaniak prior to the match. “I’m excited for it.”

FaZe won as expected, but the Ultra did put up a fight, taking the series to a Game 5, sudden death round. MajorManiak was able to pull off the victory alongside teammate Preston “Priestahh” Greiner.

Having made it out of the group stage in every Home Series event so far this year, FaZe is likely to make it out again. Their next match is against No. 9 New York Subliners, who FaZe beat in their last matchup during the semi-finals of the Florida Home Series, 3-2.

But the real test will be against Empire and Mutineers, who are in the other group and also favorites to make it into the elimination stage of the tournament.

“I’m looking forward to those [matches against Dallas and Florida],” said Szymaniak. “They’re both good teams, Florida gave us our hardest competition since they were the one team that beat us [last weekend] so I’m looking forward to that rematch.”

The Paris Home series will be broadcasted all weekend via Youtube Gaming on the Call of Duty League’s channel, with FaZe kicking off the Saturday broadcast in the first match of the day at 1:00 PM EST.